    OPRX   US68401U2042

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

(OPRX)
  Report
OptimizeRx : Corporate Presentation

07/20/2021
NASDAQ:OPRX

A Digital Health Platform

Corporate Presentation

July 2021

Physician

Communications

Patient

Engagement Adherence

© Copyright OptimizeRx, Inc. 2021 & 2020. All rights reserved

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

NASDAQ : OPRX

This presentation has been prepared by OptimizeRx Corporation ("we," "us," "our," "OptimizeRx" or the "Company") and is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither this presentation, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof. This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision.

The words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'strategy,' 'future,' 'likely,' 'goal,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations related to the size of the market in which we operate, the value of our current and future annual contracts, our growth strategies, our competitive advantage, the scalability of our platform, the plans and objectives of management for future operations, and our financial metrics and performance. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, competition within the industries in which we operate, the timing, cost and success or failure of new product and service introductions and developments, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, maintaining our intellectual property rights and litigation involving intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and economic developments, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This presentation may include certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in the Appendix.

© Copyright OptimizeRx, Inc. 2021 & 2020. All rights reserved. 051321

2

OptimizeRx Is

Nation's largest

Multiple Physician

Expanded TAM

Connecting Care

A Digital Health

Point-Of-Care

and Patient

With New Solutions

Between Physicians

Company

Communication

Communication

and Greater Reach

And Patients

Platform for

Solutions

Life Science

Companies

WHO WE ARE

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

$47.0M

$921M

71+

60%

10Ms

Revenue1

Market Cap2

Number of

Physician

Number of

(TTM)

Employees

Reach

Patients

1.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020.

3

2.

Market cap as of July 15, 2021.

OPRX Benefits

Customers

Reach patients

and providers digitally

Physicians

Therapeutic knowledge,

Industry connectivity enabling affordability

Patients

Affordability, adherence, virtual care

Our Customer

80%

Top 50

Pharma Brands

86%

Renewal Rate

4

Improving Healthcare for the Good of All Stakeholders

Affordability

Adherence & Care

NASDAQ : OPRX

Reaching Providers & Patients

Digital Communication Pathways

Keeps Getting More Difficult

Continue To Grow

500+

55%

100%

90%

5.9 hrs

94%

EHRs =

Limit rep

Increase in

U.S. physicians

Avg. daily

U.S. consumer

fragmentation

access5

FDA approvals4

using EHR daily1

EHR use2

mobile phone use3

  1. U.S. Adoption of Electronic Health Records Nears 100 Percent, https://www.eweek.com/it-management/u.s.-adoption-of-electronic-health-records-nears-100-percent
  2. Tethered to the EHR: Primary Care Physician Workload Assessment Using EHR Event Log Data and Time-Motion Observations and Allocation of Physician Time in Ambulatory Practice: A Time and Motion Study in 4 Specialties, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28893811

3. https://www.pewresearch.org/global/2019/02/05/smartphone-ownership-is-growing-rapidly-around-the-world-but-not-always-equally/

5

4. https://cen.acs.org/pharmaceuticals/drug-development/new-drugs-2018/97/i3

5. ZS's 2017 AccessMonitorTM and AffinityMonitorTM Findings.

Disclaimer

OptimizeRx Corporation published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58,6 M - -
Net income 2021 3,43 M - -
Net cash 2021 87,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 265x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 894 M 894 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 86,7%
Managers and Directors
William J. Febbo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miriam J. Paramore President & Chief Strategy Officer
Douglas Paul Baker Chief Financial Officer
Gus D. Halas Chairman
Todd Inman Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION64.18%1 094
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.81%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-1.93%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-8.19%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.43%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.-10.16%91 048