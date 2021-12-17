Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OptimizeRx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPRX   US68401U2042

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

(OPRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OptimizeRx : Corporate Presentation

12/17/2021 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Technology Solutions For Life Sciences at the Point-of-Care

Corporate Presentation

Physician

Awareness

Digital Therapy

Patient

Initiation

Adherence

Our Mission

At OptimizeRx ― we are building a more informed and empowered healthcare community by developing new technology solutions that help people start and stay on life-impacting therapies.

Growth Leaders | Growth Drivers

EXPERIENCE

20+

Leading Health Services and

Financial Businesses

Will Febbo

Chief Executive Officer

EXPERIENCE

30+

Healthcare and

Health IT

EXPERIENCE

20+

Senior Financial

Roles

Ed Stelmakh

Chief Financial Officer /

Chief Operations Officer

EXPERIENCE

30+

Healthcare IT,

Master Data Mgmt

EXPERIENCE

20+

Operations, Sales,

and Growing

Partner Networks

Steve Silvestro

Chief Commercial Officer

EXPERIENCE

20+

Legal

Corporate and Business

Compliance

Miriam Paramore

Todd Inman

President

Chief Technology Officer

Marion Odence-Ford

General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

3

At-a-Glance

A leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy

Corporate Profile

  • Re-Foundedin 2016, OptimizeRx enables engagement between life sciences organizations, physicians and patients
  • OptimizeRx powers drug maker brand awareness with physicians as well as patient treatment initiation, affordability and adherence efforts
  • Our technology platform coupled with the nation's largest patient point-of-carenetwork connects the majority of U.S. physicians and millions of patients
  • The Company has grown to 90+ employees across the United States, Israel and Croatia

Stock Information

Stock Price

$53.84

(as of 12/15/21)

Shares Outstanding

~18.1M

(as of 11/9/21)

Market Cap

~$1.0B

(as of 11/9/21)

Cash, Cash Equivalents

~$85M

(as of 9/30/21)

Total Debt

$0.00

NASDAQ Exchange listed under ticker

(NASDAQ:OPRX)

4

The OPRX Opportunity - $9B TAM

Operating the largest point-of-care (POC) communications network in the nation

Customer demand shift to enterprise digital POC solutions across multiple commercial budget areas

Scalable operating model to achieve

$100's MM in revenue with attractive bottom line

Deeply embedded customer base transitioning to a strategic partner and enterprise contracts

Deep expertise facilitating POC communications technology in a highly complex and well-regulated area of healthcare

Source:https://www.pharmacychecker.com/askpc/pharma-marketing-research-development/#!

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OptimizeRx Corporation published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 21:59:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
05:00pOPTIMIZERX : Corporate Presentation
PU
12/08OptimizeRx Recognized by Digital Health Awards® Fall 2021 for TelaRep™ and its CO..
AQ
11/23OptimizeRx Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2021 Deloitte..
AQ
11/22OptimizeRx to Participate at the Upcoming Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare ..
AQ
11/21Wall St Week Ahead-Investors bet on second wind for lagging U.S. small caps
RE
11/19WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors bet on second wind for lagging U.S. small caps
RE
11/17INSIDER SELL : OptimizeRX
MT
11/16OPTIMIZERX AND REUTERS EVENTS™ : The National Infertility Association for Innovate4O..
AQ
11/15OPTIMIZERX : CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS - Form 8-K
PU
11/10RBC Boosts Price Target on OptimizeRx to $100 From $67, Says 'Commercial Momentum Remai..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62,6 M - -
Net income 2021 1,12 M - -
Net cash 2021 87,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 893x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 952 M 952 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 9,95x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OptimizeRx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 53,57 $
Average target price 103,00 $
Spread / Average Target 92,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Febbo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miriam J. Paramore President & Chief Strategy Officer
Edward Stelmakh Chief Operations & Financial Officer
Gus D. Halas Chairman
Todd Inman Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION71.92%952
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.34%553 119
NETFLIX, INC.9.31%261 811
PROSUS N.V.-21.28%247 738
AIRBNB, INC.6.53%97 923
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.08%73 142