OptimizeRx : Corporate Presentation

Technology Solutions For Life Sciences at the Point-of-Care
Corporate Presentation
Physician
Awareness
Digital Therapy
Patient
Initiation
Adherence
Our Mission
At OptimizeRx ― we are building a more
informed and empowered healthcare community by developing new technology solutions that help people start and stay on life-impacting therapies.
Growth Leaders | Growth Drivers
EXPERIENCE
EXPERIENCE
EXPERIENCE
20+
20+
20+
Leading Health Services and
Senior Financial
Operations, Sales,
Financial Businesses
Roles
and Growing
Partner Networks
Will Febbo
Ed Stelmakh
Steve Silvestro
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer /
Chief Commercial Officer
Chief Operations Officer
EXPERIENCE
EXPERIENCE
30+
20+
Healthcare IT,
Legal
Master Data Mgmt
Corporate and Business
Compliance
Todd Inman
Marion Odence-Ford
Chief Technology Officer
General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
At-a-Glance
A leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy
Corporate Profile
Re-Foundedin 2016, OptimizeRx enables engagement between life sciences organizations, physicians and patients
OptimizeRx powers drug maker brand awareness with physicians as well as patient treatment initiation, affordability and adherence efforts
Ourtechnology platform coupled with the nation's largest patient point-of-carenetwork connects the majority of U.S. physicians and millions of patients
The Company has grown to~110 employees across the United States and Croatia
Stock Information
Stock Price
$14.23
(as of 6/1/23)
Shares Outstanding
~17.1M
fully diluted (as of 3/31/23)
Market Cap
~$243.3M
(as of 6/1/23)
Cash, Cash Equivalents1
$73.7M
(as of 3/31/23)
Total Debt
$0.00
NASDAQ Exchange listed under ticker
(NASDAQ:OPRX)
(1) Includes short-term investments
Pharma is Facing New Problems… and Some Old Ones…
Shift to Specialty Medications
Increased Focus on Medical Science Liaisons
of KOLs perceive interactions with MSLs 76% to be more valuable than interactions
with drug sales reps
Script Abandonment
~50%
at the pharmacy(2)
of patients never fill their scripts
Diagnosis Criteria Increasingly Complex
12M
People are affected by medical
diagnostic errors each year(3)
81%
of new drug approvals are
specialty medications(4)
Daily EHR Use Can Be All-Consuming
5.9
average daily EHR use by
hrs/day
HCPs(5)
Affordability
43-49%increase of total spend on specialty medications(6)
