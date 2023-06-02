Advanced search
    OPRX   US68401U2042

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

(OPRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
14.60 USD   +2.60%
OptimizeRx : Corporate Presentation

06/02/2023 | 04:48pm EDT
Technology Solutions For Life Sciences at the Point-of-Care

Corporate Presentation

Physician

Awareness

Digital Therapy

Patient

Initiation

Adherence

Our Mission

At OptimizeRx ― we are building a more

informed and empowered healthcare community by developing new technology solutions that help people start and stay on life-impacting therapies.

Growth Leaders | Growth Drivers

EXPERIENCE

EXPERIENCE

EXPERIENCE

20+

20+

20+

Leading Health Services and

Senior Financial

Operations, Sales,

Financial Businesses

Roles

and Growing

Partner Networks

Will Febbo

Ed Stelmakh

Steve Silvestro

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer /

Chief Commercial Officer

Chief Operations Officer

EXPERIENCE

EXPERIENCE

30+

20+

Healthcare IT,

Legal

Master Data Mgmt

Corporate and Business

Compliance

Todd Inman

Marion Odence-Ford

Chief Technology Officer

General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

3

At-a-Glance

A leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy

Corporate Profile

  • Re-Foundedin 2016, OptimizeRx enables engagement between life sciences organizations, physicians and patients
  • OptimizeRx powers drug maker brand awareness with physicians as well as patient treatment initiation, affordability and adherence efforts
  • Our technology platform coupled with the nation's largest patient point-of-carenetwork connects the majority of U.S. physicians and millions of patients
  • The Company has grown to ~110 employees across the United States and Croatia

Stock Information

Stock Price

$14.23

(as of 6/1/23)

Shares Outstanding

~17.1M

fully diluted (as of 3/31/23)

Market Cap

~$243.3M

(as of 6/1/23)

Cash, Cash Equivalents1

$73.7M

(as of 3/31/23)

Total Debt

$0.00

NASDAQ Exchange listed under ticker

(NASDAQ:OPRX)

(1) Includes short-term investments

4

Pharma is Facing New Problems… and Some Old Ones…

Shift to Specialty Medications

Increased Focus on Medical Science Liaisons

of KOLs perceive interactions with MSLs 76% to be more valuable than interactions

with drug sales reps

Script Abandonment

~50%

at the pharmacy(2)

of patients never fill their scripts

Diagnosis Criteria Increasingly Complex

12M

People are affected by medical

diagnostic errors each year(3)

81%

of new drug approvals are

specialty medications(4)

Daily EHR Use Can Be All-Consuming

5.9

average daily EHR use by

hrs/day

HCPs(5)

Affordability

43-49%increase of total spend on specialty medications(6)

  1. ZS's 2017 AccessMonitor and AffinityMonitor Findings. (2) Center for Disease Control, "Prescription Medication Adherence" . (3) U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, "Twelve million patients misdiagnosed yearly in America". (4) RxBenefits, "Don't Ignore the Growing Specialty Medication Trends. (5) Tethered to the EHR: Primary Care Physician Workload Assessment Using EHR Event Log Data and Time-Motion Observations. (6)

ASPE Office of Science & Data Policy, "Trends in Prescription Drug Spending, 2016-2021".

5

Disclaimer

OptimizeRx Corporation published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 20:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 68,8 M
Net income 2023 -15,6 M
Net Debt 2023 -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 244 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 81,1%
Income Statement Evolution
