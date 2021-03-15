OptimizeRx : Corporate Profile

Leading Digital Health Platform Revolutionizing Physician & Patient Communication

About OptimizeRx Corporation

OptimizeRx Digital Health Platform

• Leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, providers and patients.

• Suite of digital and mobile solutions enables patient affordability and adherence.

• Highly leverageable, scalable, low fixed costs operating model, which can generate increasing cash flow as revenues grow.

Stock Price 3/10/21

$44.61

Nationwide Digital Health Platform

52 Week Low-High

$6.50 - $63.98

• Optimize digital health network reaches

Shares Outstanding

16.8M

Public Float est.

96.6%

695,000+ healthcare providers across the U.S..

• Point of care provider access via 370+

~3.4% ~65.8% 73

Insider Holdings Institutional Holdings Employees @12/31/20

EHRS, and patient engagement via 300+ million mobile devices.

Physician Communication

Patient EngagementTreatment Adherence

Large Market Opportunity

Revenue ttm Net Loss ttm

$43.3M $2.2M

• Clients comprise world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 60+ other major customers. Pharma Marketing to Providers2 Cash 1 Debt @12/31/20 $81.5M $0

• Multiple studies confirm OptimizeRx increases prescription volume with average ROI of 520%.

$20.3B

$4 Billion is Digital

Recent News Highlights

Fiscal Year End

Dec. 31

Feb. 24: Q4 2020 revenue up 123% to record $16.4 million, driving net income of $1.4 million or $0.08 per share.

Feb. 23: Angelo Campano named to

MM+M's 2021 '40 Under 40' list.

90% 5.9 hrs U.S. physicians2 Avg. daily using EHR daily EHR use3 500+ 94% EHRs = U.S. consumer fragmentation mobile phone use4

Feb. 9: Raised $70.6 million in an equity offering.

OptimizeRx Contacts

Jan. 25: Preliminary unaudited results for Q4 2020 revenue up 117% to Record $1M, full year up 75% to record $43M.

William Febbo, CEO

Doug Baker, CFO

Dec. 11: Recognized as one of the most innovative products for life sciences by PM360 Magazine.

400 Water Street, Suite 200 Rochester, MI 48307

Dec. 7: Partnered with Komodo Health to expand life sciences at support point-of-care.

Tel (248) 651-6568

Ron Both or Grant Stude, CMA

Dec. 1: Launched AI-powered real-world evidence solution on point-of-care platform.

Tel (949) 432-7557 OPRX@cma.team

mrq = most recent quarter and ttm = trailing 12 mo. at 12/31/20. Footnotes: 1) Cash balance includes $10.5 million as reported on the company's 10-K as of December 31, 2020 and net proceeds of $71 million from public offering of common stock in February 2021. 2) Globally as of 2016, most recent data available published for first time by JAMA in Jan. 2019; 3) Abstract published on PubMed Sept. 2017. 4) Pew Research Article 2/5/19. 5) SureScripts report; 6) See definition of this non-GAAP term and reconciliation to GAAP in OptimizeRx Corp.'s Q4 and FY 2020 earning release 2/24/21. Important Disclaimer: This documents does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. It includes forward looking statements that involves risk and uncertainties as described in OptimizeRx Corp.'s Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC and available onwww.sec.gov. You should not rely on this document as the basis upon which to make any investment decision. © OptimizeRx Corporation 2020 & 2021. All Rights Reserved. Product of CMA. 031021.