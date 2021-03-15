OptimizeRx : Corporate Profile

Leading Digital Health Platform Revolutionizing Physician & Patient Communication
About OptimizeRx Corporation
OptimizeRx Digital Health Platform
• Leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, providers and patients.
• Suite of digital and mobile solutions enables patient affordability and adherence.
• Highly leverageable, scalable, low fixed costs operating model, which can generate increasing cash flow as revenues grow.
Stock Price 3/10/21
$44.61
Nationwide Digital Health Platform
52 Week Low-High
$6.50 - $63.98
Shares Outstanding
16.8M
Public Float est.
96.6%
695,000+ healthcare providers across the U.S..
Insider Holdings Institutional Holdings Employees @12/31/20
EHRS, and patient engagement via 300+ million mobile devices.
Patient EngagementTreatment Adherence
Revenue ttm Net Loss ttm
$43.3M $2.2M
• Clients comprise world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 60+ other major customers.
Pharma Marketing to Providers2
Cash 1
Debt @12/31/20
$81.5M $0
• Multiple studies confirm OptimizeRx increases prescription volume with average ROI of 520%.
$4 Billion is Digital
Recent News Highlights
Fiscal Year End
Dec. 31
Feb. 24: Q4 2020 revenue up 123% to record $16.4 million, driving net income of $1.4 million or $0.08 per share.
Feb. 23: Angelo Campano named to
MM+M's 2021 '40 Under 40' list.
|
90%
|
5.9 hrs
|
U.S. physicians2
|
Avg. daily
|
using EHR daily
|
EHR use3
|
500+
|
94%
|
EHRs =
|
U.S. consumer
|
fragmentation
|
mobile phone use4
Feb. 9: Raised $70.6 million in an equity offering.
Jan. 25: Preliminary unaudited results for Q4 2020 revenue up 117% to Record $1M, full year up 75% to record $43M.
William Febbo, CEO
Doug Baker, CFO
Dec. 11: Recognized as one of the most innovative products for life sciences by PM360 Magazine.
400 Water Street, Suite 200 Rochester, MI 48307
Dec. 7: Partnered with Komodo Health to expand life sciences at support point-of-care.
Tel (248) 651-6568
Ron Both or Grant Stude, CMA
Dec. 1: Launched AI-powered real-world evidence solution on point-of-care platform.
Tel (949) 432-7557 OPRX@cma.team
mrq = most recent quarter and ttm = trailing 12 mo. at 12/31/20. Footnotes: 1) Cash balance includes $10.5 million as reported on the company's 10-K as of December 31, 2020 and net proceeds of $71 million from public offering of common stock in February 2021. 2) Globally as of 2016, most recent data available published for first time by JAMA in Jan. 2019; 3) Abstract published on PubMed Sept. 2017. 4) Pew Research Article 2/5/19. 5) SureScripts report; 6) See definition of this non-GAAP term and reconciliation to GAAP in OptimizeRx Corp.'s Q4 and FY 2020 earning release 2/24/21. Important Disclaimer: This documents does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. It includes forward looking statements that involves risk and uncertainties as described in OptimizeRx Corp.'s Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC and available onwww.sec.gov. You should not rely on this document as the basis upon which to make any investment decision. © OptimizeRx Corporation 2020 & 2021. All Rights Reserved. Product of CMA. 031021.