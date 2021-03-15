Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OptimizeRx Corporation    OPRX

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

(OPRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OptimizeRx : Corporate Profile

03/15/2021 | 06:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading Digital Health Platform Revolutionizing Physician & Patient Communication

About OptimizeRx Corporation

OptimizeRx Digital Health Platform

  • Leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, providers and patients.

  • Suite of digital and mobile solutions enables patient affordability and adherence.

  • Highly leverageable, scalable, low fixed costs operating model, which can generate increasing cash flow as revenues grow.

Stock Price 3/10/21

$44.61

Nationwide Digital Health Platform

52 Week Low-High

$6.50 - $63.98

  • Optimize digital health network reaches

Shares Outstanding

16.8M

Public Float est.

96.6%

695,000+ healthcare providers across the U.S..

  • Point of care provider access via 370+

~3.4% ~65.8% 73

Insider Holdings Institutional Holdings Employees @12/31/20

EHRS, and patient engagement via 300+ million mobile devices.

Physician Communication

Patient EngagementTreatment Adherence

Large Market Opportunity

Revenue ttm Net Loss ttm

$43.3M $2.2M

  • Clients comprise world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 60+ other major customers.

    Pharma Marketing to Providers2

    Cash 1

    Debt @12/31/20

    $81.5M $0

  • Multiple studies confirm OptimizeRx increases prescription volume with average ROI of 520%.

$20.3B

$4 Billion is Digital

Recent News Highlights

Fiscal Year End

Dec. 31

Feb. 24: Q4 2020 revenue up 123% to record $16.4 million, driving net income of $1.4 million or $0.08 per share.

Feb. 23: Angelo Campano named to

MM+M's 2021 '40 Under 40' list.

90%

5.9 hrs

U.S. physicians2

Avg. daily

using EHR daily

EHR use3

500+

94%

EHRs =

U.S. consumer

fragmentation

mobile phone use4

Feb. 9: Raised $70.6 million in an equity offering.

OptimizeRx Contacts

Jan. 25: Preliminary unaudited results for Q4 2020 revenue up 117% to Record $1M, full year up 75% to record $43M.

William Febbo, CEO

Doug Baker, CFO

Dec. 11: Recognized as one of the most innovative products for life sciences by PM360 Magazine.

400 Water Street, Suite 200 Rochester, MI 48307

Dec. 7: Partnered with Komodo Health to expand life sciences at support point-of-care.

Tel (248) 651-6568

Ron Both or Grant Stude, CMA

Dec. 1: Launched AI-powered real-world evidence solution on point-of-care platform.

Tel (949) 432-7557 OPRX@cma.team

mrq = most recent quarter and ttm = trailing 12 mo. at 12/31/20. Footnotes: 1) Cash balance includes $10.5 million as reported on the company's 10-K as of December 31, 2020 and net proceeds of $71 million from public offering of common stock in February 2021. 2) Globally as of 2016, most recent data available published for first time by JAMA in Jan. 2019; 3) Abstract published on PubMed Sept. 2017. 4) Pew Research Article 2/5/19. 5) SureScripts report; 6) See definition of this non-GAAP term and reconciliation to GAAP in OptimizeRx Corp.'s Q4 and FY 2020 earning release 2/24/21. Important Disclaimer: This documents does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. It includes forward looking statements that involves risk and uncertainties as described in OptimizeRx Corp.'s Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC and available onwww.sec.gov. You should not rely on this document as the basis upon which to make any investment decision. © OptimizeRx Corporation 2020 & 2021. All Rights Reserved. Product of CMA. 031021.

Disclaimer

OptimizeRx Corporation published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 22:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
06:12pOPTIMIZERX  : Corporate Presentation
PU
06:12pOPTIMIZERX  : Corporate Profile
PU
03/08OPTIMIZERX  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
03/04OPTIMIZERX CORP  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/03OptimizeRx to Participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March..
GL
02/26OPTIMIZERX  : B. Riley Raises OptimizeRx' Price Target to $75 from $60 on Discou..
MT
02/26OPTIMIZERX CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25OPTIMIZERX  : Roth Capital Adjusts Price Target on OptimizeRx to $85 From $70, M..
MT
02/25OPTIMIZERX CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
02/25OPTIMIZERX  : B. Riley Adjusts OptimizeRx' Price Target to $75 From $60, Keeps B..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55,7 M - -
Net income 2021 2,46 M - -
Net cash 2021 87,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 316x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 761 M 761 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,07x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OptimizeRx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 75,33 $
Last Close Price 45,29 $
Spread / Highest target 87,7%
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Febbo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miriam J. Paramore President
Douglas Paul Baker Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gus D. Halas Chairman
Todd Inman Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION45.35%761
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.99%1 778 077
SEA LIMITED18.06%120 299
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.69%101 108
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.97%57 329
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.21%54 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ