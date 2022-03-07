Log in
    OPTN   US68404V1008

OPTINOSE, INC.

(OPTN)
  Report
OptiNose : ReOpen1 Topline Results

03/07/2022 | 04:51pm EST
ReOpen1 Clinical Trial Top-Line Results

M a r c h 7 , 2 0 2 2

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and our accompanying remarks contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose and include, among others, statements relating to: the potential benefits of XHANCE for treating chronic sinusitis; the Company's plans to seek FDA approval for a follow-on indication for XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; the expectation of top-line results from ReOpen2 in the second quarter of 2022; the potential for XHANCE to be the first FDA-approved drug product for the treatment of chronic sinusitis and the potential for XHANCE to become part of the standard of care for this disease; prospects for potential partnerships to promote XHANCE in primary care; and other statements regarding the Company's future operations, financial performance, prospects, intentions, objectives and other future events.

Forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: potential for varying interpretation of the top-line results from ReOpen1; potential for the full data set from ReOpen1, when available, to contain results that conflict with or are inconsistent with the top-line results; risks and uncertainties relating to the completion and results of ReOpen2; uncertainties related to the clinical development program and regulatory approval of XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; impact of, and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; physician and patient acceptance of XHANCE for its current and any potential future indication; the Company's ability to maintain adequate third-party reimbursement for XHANCE (market access); the prevalence of chronic sinusitis and XHANCE market opportunities may be smaller than expected; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available at http://www.sec.gov. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

2

Chronic Sinusitis Overview

What is Chronic Sinusitis (CS)

CS is an inflammatory disease of

the paranasal sinuses that is defined by the presence of at least two out of four cardinal symptoms (i.e., facial pain/pressure, hyposmia/anosmia, nasal drainage, and nasal obstruction) for at least 12 consecutive weeks, in addition to objective evidence

Prevalence

  • Up to 30 Million US Adults suffer from symptoms of CS and there are no FDA-approved drug treatments
  • Approximately 10 Million patients are treated by a physician annually

High Burden

  • Disease persists for many years
  • Significant harm to quality of life, comparable in magnitude to CHF or COPD

Sources: Sedaghat AR. Chronic Rhinosinusitis. Am Fam Physician. 2017 Oct 15;96(8):500-506. PMID: 29094889. Palmer J et al . A cross-sectionalpopulation-based survey of the

prevalence, disease burden, and characteristics of the US adult population with symptoms of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Poster session presented at: 62nd Annual Meeting of the American Rhinologic Society; September 16-17, 2016; San Diego, CA. Optinose Market Research. Data on file.

4

ReOpen1

A Landmark Phase 3 Trial in the

Treatment of Chronic Sinusitis:

Design and Top-Line Results



Disclaimer

OptiNose Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 21:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
