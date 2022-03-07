OptiNose : ReOpen1 Topline Results

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and our accompanying remarks contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose and include, among others, statements relating to: the potential benefits of XHANCE for treating chronic sinusitis; the Company's plans to seek FDA approval for a follow-on indication for XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; the expectation of top-line results from ReOpen2 in the second quarter of 2022; the potential for XHANCE to be the first FDA-approved drug product for the treatment of chronic sinusitis and the potential for XHANCE to become part of the standard of care for this disease; prospects for potential partnerships to promote XHANCE in primary care; and other statements regarding the Company's future operations, financial performance, prospects, intentions, objectives and other future events.

Forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: potential for varying interpretation of the top-line results from ReOpen1; potential for the full data set from ReOpen1, when available, to contain results that conflict with or are inconsistent with the top-line results; risks and uncertainties relating to the completion and results of ReOpen2; uncertainties related to the clinical development program and regulatory approval of XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; impact of, and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; physician and patient acceptance of XHANCE for its current and any potential future indication; the Company's ability to maintain adequate third-party reimbursement for XHANCE (market access); the prevalence of chronic sinusitis and XHANCE market opportunities may be smaller than expected; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available at http://www.sec.gov. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

