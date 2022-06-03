Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OptiNose, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPTN   US68404V1008

OPTINOSE, INC.

(OPTN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.050 USD   +0.49%
07:12aOPTINOSE : Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
07:09aOptiNose CFO Steps Down
MT
07:03aOPTINOSE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Optinose : Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K

06/03/2022 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Optinose Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Michele Janis Appointed Acting Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Krick Appointed Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer

YARDLEY, Pa., June 3, 2022 Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that Keith A. Goldan, Chief Financial Officer, will leave Optinose to accept a CFO opportunity at another public company. Mr. Goldan will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer until his departure on June 10, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Miller stated "On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank Keith for his commitment and contributions to Optinose. His leadership made valuable contributions to Optinose as we successfully transitioned from being a private, development stage company to being a public, commercial stage company. And notably, he leaves us with the strong team of talented and capable finance and accounting professionals that he built."

Michele Janis, Vice President of Finance, who joined Optinose in 2011, has served as a member of the Company's leadership team since joining Optinose and will now serve as the Company's Acting Chief Financial Officer. Anthony Krick, Vice President, Controller, will assume the newly created role of Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer and be responsible for financial reporting and managing the day to-day activities of the finance & accounting team. Jonathan Neely, Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development will lead investor communications. He and Mr. Krick will also join the Company's leadership team.

"It's been a privilege to serve as the Optinose CFO and to have worked with such an exceptionally talented team," said Keith Goldan, departing Chief Financial Officer.

About Optinose
Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. Optinose has offices in the U.S. and Norway. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely

jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531

###

Disclaimer

OptiNose Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 11:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OPTINOSE, INC.
07:12aOPTINOSE : Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
07:09aOptiNose CFO Steps Down
MT
07:03aOPTINOSE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
07:01aOptinose Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : OptiNose, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12OPTINOSE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/12OPTINOSE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
05/12Earnings Flash (OPTN) OPTINOSE Posts Q1 Revenue $14.8M, vs. Street Est of $16.7M
MT
05/12Optinose Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Updates
AQ
05/12OPTINOSE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OPTINOSE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 91,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -69,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 169 M 169 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart OPTINOSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
OptiNose, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPTINOSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,05 $
Average target price 7,20 $
Spread / Average Target 251%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Kaighn Miller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ramy A. Mahmoud President & Chief Operating Officer
Keith Alan Goldan Chief Financial Officer
Joseph C. Scodari Independent Chairman
John C. Messina SVP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPTINOSE, INC.26.54%169
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.88%466 153
PFIZER, INC.-10.79%295 582
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.71%275 072
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.49%272 235
ABBVIE INC.8.38%259 323