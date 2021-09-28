Option Care Health : A lifelong battle with malnutrition

Gillian was just 11 years old when she began treatment for multiple complex chronic illnesses. As a teenager, she was diagnosed with gastrointestinal (GI) motility disorder and gastroparesis, which led to long-term, severe malnutrition.

"It was really hard missing out on so many activities growing up. I was prescribed various medications and tube feedings, but nothing helped long term. By early adulthood my symptoms worsened so I had to withdraw from college and take an extended medical leave from my job," she said.

From 2015 to 2018, Gillian's health progressively declined. "I was on tube feeds and other intravenous (IV) medications at the time. I began losing weight again, my neurological function was declining and I couldn't speak or walk." As Gillian's health continued to decline, she found the strength to advocate for herself and build upon her excellent team of healthcare providers.

Gillian was put on total parenteral nutrition (TPN) in 2018, managed by Option Care Health. "This was my turning point. Today my labs are perfect and my cognitive function is back to normal. My weight has stabilized and I'm back to living life. I owe so much of my progress to my Option Care Health team." Gillian continued, "My registered dietitian (RD) is amazing. During the initial COVID outbreak, I was struggling with my health and I couldn't reach my doctors, but my Option Care Health RD was there every time I reached out. I got the help I needed and I owe it all to her."

She claims that her Option Care Health team including her pharmacist and pharmacy technician go above and beyond expectation. "Other companies and even providers don't always focus on how the patient needs to be living their best quality of life during treatment. My team at Option Care Health set up my deliveries in the evening to accommodate my work schedule. They also deliver them upstairs to me because I'm unable to carry them. My pharmacist and tech were so helpful this summer. They were able to find a way for me to go on vacation by switching around my infusions and supplies. Thanks to their help, I was able to go on my first trip since 2015! They are really focused on me as a person, not just a patient."

Her message to her Option Care Health team is one of gratitude, "I just want them all to know how appreciative I am. They have and continue to be a key part of my recovery and I couldn't be more grateful." Gillian is thriving and living her best quality of life. She's working, volunteering and spending as much time as possible with family and friends.