Option Care Health : COVID-19 Vaccine Update – Dec. 26 2020

Option Care Health has been in contact with retail pharmacies and health system partners as well as state and local health departments, in an effort to acquire the vaccine for our team members. While this process is complex and constantly changing, we are doing everything we can to obtain the vaccine for our employees with our first priority being frontline workers.

We are providing education on the vaccine to all team members and are strongly encouraging employees to take the vaccine as soon as it is available.

We have established contact with authorities in all states that we operate. As we receive details about each state/county/municipality plan, we are submitting all required information to acquire the vaccine.

We remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of all Option Care Health clinicians, employees and patients. To learn more about the vaccine, check out the CDC's article on 8 Things to Know about the U.S. COVID-19 Vaccination Program.