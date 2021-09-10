Optiscan Imaging : is proud to be a project partner of Swinburne University of Technology's MedTechVic Hub

Swinburne University of Technology's MedTechVic Hub is a new initiative supported by the Victorian Government. OptiScan is proud to be a project partner of the MedTechVic Hub.

The Hub will bring together world-leading technology and experts in #design, #digitalisation, #health and #manufacturing to create innovative, tailor-made medical and assistive devices.

One of the projects will feature OptiScan's FIVE2 probe. Currently, it's difficult for researchers to non-invasively determine cell viability and monitor some types of tissue culture growth over time. The OptiScan FIVE2 probe has the ability to access tissue cells and enable imaging at a cellular level, and the Tissue Culture Commercialisation Project will assess the benefits and commercial viability of OptiScan's technology to research groups and other potential users, including manufacturers of tissue cultures.