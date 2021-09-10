Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Optiscan Imaging Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIL   AU000000OIL4

OPTISCAN IMAGING LIMITED

(OIL)
Optiscan Imaging : is proud to be a project partner of Swinburne University of Technology's MedTechVic Hub

09/10/2021
Swinburne University of Technology's MedTechVic Hub is a new initiative supported by the Victorian Government. OptiScan is proud to be a project partner of the MedTechVic Hub.

The Hub will bring together world-leading technology and experts in #design, #digitalisation, #health and #manufacturing to create innovative, tailor-made medical and assistive devices.

One of the projects will feature OptiScan's FIVE2 probe. Currently, it's difficult for researchers to non-invasively determine cell viability and monitor some types of tissue culture growth over time. The OptiScan FIVE2 probe has the ability to access tissue cells and enable imaging at a cellular level, and the Tissue Culture Commercialisation Project will assess the benefits and commercial viability of OptiScan's technology to research groups and other potential users, including manufacturers of tissue cultures.

Financials
Sales 2021 2,25 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net income 2021 -2,13 M -1,57 M -1,57 M
Net cash 2021 7,77 M 5,74 M 5,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 -61,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 151 M 111 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,68x
EV / Sales 2021 59,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart OPTISCAN IMAGING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Optiscan Imaging Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darren Lurie Managing Director & Director
Robert John Cooke Non-Executive Chairman
Karen Borg Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Currie Non-Executive Director
Ronnie Song Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPTISCAN IMAGING LIMITED133.33%111
DANAHER CORPORATION48.78%235 951
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC22.93%225 264
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.30.79%128 815
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION34.55%76 513
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG36.49%76 331