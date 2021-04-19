Log in
    OIL   AU000000OIL4

OPTISCAN IMAGING LIMITED

(OIL)
  Report
Optiscan Imaging : APPOINTMENT OF NEW NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR

04/19/2021
We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Robert Cooke as the new non-executive Chair of the Board. Robert is the former Managing Director and CEO of Healthscope and has a highly successful track record as an executive leader of several publicly listed and private healthcare companies and the management of private and public hospitals in Australia, Asia and the UK. OptiScan welcomes the support Robert will bring to the current team at OptiScan in the next stage of its dynamic growth plans.

Full ASX announcement: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02364628-3A565463?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Disclaimer

Optiscan Imaging Limited published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 04:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1,89 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
Net income 2020 -1,77 M -1,36 M -1,36 M
Net Debt 2020 0,63 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,94x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 154 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,5x
EV / Sales 2020 9,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart OPTISCAN IMAGING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Optiscan Imaging Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darren Lurie Executive Chairman
Graeme Mutton Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Currie Non-Executive Director
Ronnie Song Non-Executive Director
Justin Mouchacca Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPTISCAN IMAGING LIMITED138.10%119
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.5.83%193 726
DANAHER CORPORATION9.42%173 318
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.68%96 191
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.59%74 984
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.41%62 918
