Optiscan Imaging : APPOINTMENT OF NEW NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Robert Cooke as the new non-executive Chair of the Board. Robert is the former Managing Director and CEO of Healthscope and has a highly successful track record as an executive leader of several publicly listed and private healthcare companies and the management of private and public hospitals in Australia, Asia and the UK. OptiScan welcomes the support Robert will bring to the current team at OptiScan in the next stage of its dynamic growth plans.
Full ASX announcement: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02364628-3A565463?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Disclaimer
Optiscan Imaging Limited published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 04:09:00 UTC.