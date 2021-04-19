Optiscan Imaging : APPOINTMENT OF NEW NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Robert Cooke as the new non-executive Chair of the Board. Robert is the former Managing Director and CEO of Healthscope and has a highly successful track record as an executive leader of several publicly listed and private healthcare companies and the management of private and public hospitals in Australia, Asia and the UK. OptiScan welcomes the support Robert will bring to the current team at OptiScan in the next stage of its dynamic growth plans.

Full ASX announcement: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02364628-3A565463?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4