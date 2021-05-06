Optiscan Imaging : APPOINTMENT OF NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX: OIL) ('the Company' or 'OptiScan') is delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Camile Farah as a non-executive director of the Company. He has been nominated to the board by Orchid Capital Investments Pte Ltd (Orchid) pursuant to the subscription agreement signed by the Company and Orchid on 21 September 2020.

Professor Farah is a highly accomplished executive, academic, researcher and author with 25 years' experience in the healthcare, biotech and medical research sectors. He is dual trained physician and pathologist, with public and private appointments at Fiona Stanley Hospital, Hollywood Private Hospital, Qscan Radiology Clinics, Australian Clinical Labs, and Genomics for Life. Professor Farah is a leading Australian expert in oral cancer and precancerous pathology based on his clinical and research expertise having published 250 clinical and scientific articles and a bestselling textbook. He is a former Dean at the University of Western Australia, and currently an Adjunct Professor at CQ University and an Honorary Professorial Research Fellow at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre. In addition to managing his own consulting business, he is Executive Director of the Australian Centre for Oral Oncology Research & Education which undertakes cutting edge research in head and neck cancer.

Professor Farah said: 'I am excited to join the Board of the Company and to support the research, development and commercialisation of OptiScan's one-of-a-kind confocal technology and improve the outcomes for cancer patients world-wide. My appointment with OptiScan brings together my passion for science, technology and healthcare. Based on my experience with optical imaging, digital pathology, and

precision medicine, and as a long time user of OptiScan's technology, I am confident that OptiScan's InVivage™ device has the opportunity to revolutionise the standard of care for early cancer detection and treatment.'

Robert Cooke, the non-executive Chair of OptiScan said:

'Professor Farah is an eminent clinician scientist who will bring a wealth of knowledge to the OptiScan board. He has extensive experience in various optical imaging technologies, clinical practice and medtech research, and will be extremely valuable as we undertake the regulatory approvals and commercial roll-out of our InVivage™ device globally. Professor Farah is one of the world's leading oral oncology clinicians and researchers at the forefront of the development and use of new technologies with a network of international research collaborations.'

Read the full announcement here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02372133-3A566679?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4