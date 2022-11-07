Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Optiva Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPT   CA68403N3076

OPTIVA INC.

(OPT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:06 2022-11-02 pm EDT
17.50 CAD   -7.89%
01:22aOptiva : Digitel and Optiva Successfully Go Live With New Optiva Next-Generation BSS Platform Migrating 7.2 Million Subscribers
PU
10/26IN BRIEF: Upland Resources management will not partake in financing
AN
10/25Upland Resources to progress Sarawak activities after capital raise
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Optiva : Digitel and Optiva Successfully Go Live With New Optiva Next-Generation BSS Platform Migrating 7.2 Million Subscribers

11/07/2022 | 01:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, November 7, 2022- Optiva and Digitel, a leading mobile network operator in Venezuela, successfully migrated Digitel's 7.2 million subscribers in the upgrade and go-live of its new BSS platform. Optiva's next-generation convergent solution enhances Digitel's capabilities for new service offerings and long-term growth in VoLTE, 5G and IoT.

The next-generation BSS platform empowers Digitel to offer a converged digital experience to its market and confidently execute its digital transformation strategy. During the migration, Optiva delivered a parallel migration solution, ensuring complete business continuity for Digitel and its subscribers. The BSS solution will accelerate Digitel's capability to unlock new revenue growth opportunities and innovate with ease and agility, including a new 5GCP interface function for 5G core network integration support.

An Optiva customer since 2014 and telecom pioneer, Digitel was the first to offer a 4G LTE network in Venezuela. Its mission includes investing in telecom innovation to guide and strengthen social development in its country. The BSS upgrade provides vital enhancements in functional and operational areas, supporting Digitel's mission and business strategy and making it future-ready for new market needs and sustainable long-term growth.

"Our digital transformation is building momentum as we further embrace cutting-edge technologies and methodologies to future-proof our operations and provide our customers with a world-class, BSS solution from Optiva," said Luis Bernardo Pérez, President of Digitel.

"We collaborated closely with Digitel to understand their next-gen commercial and operational needs. We incorporated these requirements into the product capabilities and functionalities of their upgrade, enabling them to enhance their ongoing excellence in service to their subscribers. This approach demonstrates our focus on Digitel's success and our commitment to customer success that is embedded in our company culture 'say what we do and do what we say,'" said John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva.

About Digitel

Digitel is a mobile and fixed telephony operator, as well as mobile connectivity for Prepaid and Postpaid customers, with solutions tailored to the needs of individuals, businesses and companies. Its evolution allows it to offer the latest technological advances with the fourth-generation LTE network, with highly competitive browsing speeds, quality products and services and personalized attention. Its constant innovation allows it to adapt its services to the needs of users, with the best price-value ratio in the market. Digitel creates ways to connect emotions and purposes, making use of its technology to keep its users always connected. For more information, please visit www.digitel.com.ve.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Media:Misann Ellmaker, media@optiva.com

Investor Relations:Ali Mahdavi, investors-relations@optiva.com

Disclaimer

Optiva Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OPTIVA INC.
01:22aOptiva : Digitel and Optiva Successfully Go Live With New Optiva Next-Generation BSS Platf..
PU
10/26IN BRIEF: Upland Resources management will not partake in financing
AN
10/25Upland Resources to progress Sarawak activities after capital raise
AN
10/25Optiva Inc. to Issue Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022
AQ
10/04Arbitrator Can Conduct Summary Judgm : Ontario Court Of Appeal
AQ
09/14Optiva Launches First 5G Telecom Charging Solution Transacted Through Google Cloud Mark..
AQ
09/14Optiva Inc. Launches First 5G Telecom Charging Solution Transacted Through Google Cloud..
CI
09/06TSTT Selects Optiva for Cloud BSS Modernization, Accelerating Time to Market, New Reven..
AQ
09/06Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago Selects Optiva for Cloud BSS Moderni..
CI
08/10Optiva Drops 10% as Q2 Adjusted EPS Loss Widens to US$0.11 Vs Loss US$0.03 Year Ago; Re..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64,0 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 79,3 M 80,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart OPTIVA INC.
Duration : Period :
Optiva Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPTIVA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,83 $
Average target price 23,11 $
Spread / Average Target 80,1%
Managers and Directors
John Paul Giere President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Stabile Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Halligan Chief Technology Officer
Patrick P. DiPietro Independent Director
John Anthony Meyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPTIVA INC.-36.04%80
ACCENTURE PLC-37.00%164 552
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.94%143 453
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.47%123 829
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.94%98 256
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.80%77 390