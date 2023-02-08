Optomed Oyj : Financial Statements Bulletin 2022 will be published on 17 Feb 2023

Optomed Plc Press Release 8 February 2023 at 9.00, Helsinki
Optomed's Financial Statements Bulletin 2022 will be published on 17 February 2023
Optomed will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2022 on 17 February 2023 approximately at 9.00 EET.
A telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 11.00 EET/10.00 CET. The event will be held in English. The presentation material will be available at www.optomed.com/investors 10.00 EET at the latest. The participants are requested to register for the call in advance by email to sakari.knuutti@optomed.com.
Please see the call-in numbers below:
FI +358 9 8562 6300
FR +33 1 70 99 53 92
SE +46 8 505 218 52
UK +44 20 3321 5273
US +1 646 838 1719
The conference id is 235 776 314#
Please note that by dialling in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.
Optomed Plc
Further enquiries
Sakari Knuutti, CFO, Optomed Plc, sakari.knuutti@optomed.com, +358 50 562 4077
Optomed in Brief
Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld screening devices fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of eye-diseases such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye-screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.
Disclaimer
Optomed plc published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 07:13:22 UTC.