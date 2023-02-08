Advanced search
    OPTOMED   FI4000410881

OPTOMED OYJ

(OPTOMED)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:23 2023-02-07 am EST
4.450 EUR   -1.11%
Optomed Oyj : Financial Statements Bulletin 2022 will be published on 17 Feb 2023

02/08/2023 | 02:14am EST
Optomed Plc Press Release 8 February 2023 at 9.00, Helsinki

Optomed's Financial Statements Bulletin 2022 will be published on 17 February 2023

Optomed will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2022 on 17 February 2023 approximately at 9.00 EET.

A telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 11.00 EET/10.00 CET. The event will be held in English. The presentation material will be available at www.optomed.com/investors 10.00 EET at the latest. The participants are requested to register for the call in advance by email to sakari.knuutti@optomed.com.

Please see the call-in numbers below:

FI +358 9 8562 6300
FR +33 1 70 99 53 92
SE +46 8 505 218 52
UK +44 20 3321 5273
US +1 646 838 1719

The conference id is 235 776 314#

Please note that by dialling in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.


Optomed Plc


Further enquiries

Sakari Knuutti, CFO, Optomed Plc, sakari.knuutti@optomed.com, +358 50 562 4077

Optomed in Brief

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld screening devices fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of eye-diseases such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye-screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.

