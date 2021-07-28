Optomed Oyj : January–June 2021 Half Year Report to be published on 5 Aug 2021

Optomed Plc, Press Release, 28 July 2021 at 9.00, Helsinki
Optomed's January-June 2021 half year report to be published on 5 August 2021
Optomed will publish its January-June 2021 half year report on Thursday 5 August 2021 approximately at 9.00 EEST.
A telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 11.00 EEST/10.00 CEST. The event will be held in English. The presentation material will be available at www.optomed.com/investors 10.00 EEST at the latest. The participants are requested to register for the call in advance by email to sakari.knuutti@optomed.com.
Please see the call-in numbers below:
FI +358 9 8562 6300
FR +33 1 70 99 53 92
SE +46 8 505 218 52
UK +44 20 3321 5273
US +1 646 838 1719
The conference id is 703 421 921#
Please note that by dialling in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.
Optomed in Brief
Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld screening devices fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of eye-diseases such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye-screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.
