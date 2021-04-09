Optomed Oyj : Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act regarding change in holdings

Fri, Apr 09, 2021 10:00 CET

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 9April 2021at 11.00, Helsinki

Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10of the Securities Markets Act regarding change in holdings

Optomed Plc ('Optomed' or the 'Company') has received a notification in accordance with the Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (as amended, the 'SMA') from OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy ('OP-Rahastoyhtiö'). According to the notification, the total holdings in Optomed shares and votes held by OP-Rahastoyhtiö has increased to 5.46 per cent of all of the registered shares in Optomed on 8 April 2021.

The total number of the Company's registeredshares amounts to 14,003,144 shares. Each share entitles to one vote.

The total position of OP-Rahastoyhtiö subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.46 % - 5.46 % Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.99 % - 4.99 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) FI4000410881 764,744 - 5.46 % - SUBTOTAL A 764,744 5.46 % %

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation as contained in the notification

The complete chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy - - - OP-Suomi Mikroyhtiöt -sijoitusrahasto 3.05 - 3.05 OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt -sijoitusrahasto 2.41 - 2.41

Further enquiries

Sakari Knuutti, CLO, Optomed Plc, sakari.knuutti@optomed.com, +358(0)50 562 4077.

Optomed in Brief

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld screening devices fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of blinding eye-diseases such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye-screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries. The company has an extensive portfolio of 565 international patents protecting the technology.