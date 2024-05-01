Optronics Technologies SA is a Greece-based company active in the optoelectronics, lasers and fiber optics sectors. The Company's activities include the development of optoelectronics and fiber optic communications in Greece, Cyprus and other European countries. Its products range includes FiberNet products, such as fiber optic cables, patch panels, wall mounted patch panels, patchcords and adaptors; cabling products, including copper cables, patch panels, and outlet faceplates; tools, such as splicers, power meters and optical devices; network products, including switches and converters; labeling products, and scientific instruments, such as lasers, optical and optomechanical parts, detectors and fiber optic spectometers. Since production is based on Just-in-Time flexible schedules, the Company also offers customized products and special assemblies within a few days from order.