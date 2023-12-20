CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR FOR 2024

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59. Andrássy Street, HU-1062 Budapest;

hereinafter: 'Company') hereby announces its updated corporate events calendar for 2024, in line with Clause 18.3 of the Regulations for Listing, Continued Trading and Disclosure of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Event Date Publication of the Invitation for the Annual General 26 March, 2024. Meeting for year 2024. Publication of the Proposals for the Annual General 4 April, 2024. Meeting for year 2024. Date of the Annual General Meeting of year 2024. 26 April, 2024. Publication of 2024 I. Quarterly report 14 June, 2024. Publication of 2024 Half-year report 30 September, 2024. Publication of 2024 III. Quarterly report 13 December, 2024.

All dates in the table may be subject to change.

The Company does not hold a press conference on the publication of the annual report.

For more information, please contact our Company's investor relations.

Dávid Hegyvári

+36 1-433-0701hegyvari.david@opusglobal.hu

Budapest, 20 December, 2023.

