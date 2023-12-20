CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR FOR 2024
OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59. Andrássy Street, HU-1062 Budapest;
hereinafter: 'Company') hereby announces its updated corporate events calendar for 2024, in line with Clause 18.3 of the Regulations for Listing, Continued Trading and Disclosure of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
Event
Date
Publication of the
Invitation for the Annual General
26 March, 2024.
Meeting for year 2024.
Publication of the
Proposals for the Annual General
4
April, 2024.
Meeting for year 2024.
Date of the Annual General Meeting of year 2024.
26
April, 2024.
Publication of 2024
I. Quarterly report
14 June, 2024.
Publication of 2024
Half-year report
30 September, 2024.
Publication of 2024
III. Quarterly report
13 December, 2024.
All dates in the table may be subject to change.
The Company does not hold a press conference on the publication of the annual report.
For more information, please contact our Company's investor relations.
Dávid Hegyvári
+36 1-433-0701hegyvari.david@opusglobal.hu
Budapest, 20 December, 2023.
OPUS GLOBAL Plc
Andrássyu.59.Budapest, phone:+3614330700
1062Hungarye-mail:info@opusglobal.hu
CRN:01-10-042533www.opusglobal.hu
Disclaimer
Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 20 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2023 13:29:32 UTC.