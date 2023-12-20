CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR FOR 2024

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59. Andrássy Street, HU-1062 Budapest;

hereinafter: 'Company') hereby announces its updated corporate events calendar for 2024, in line with Clause 18.3 of the Regulations for Listing, Continued Trading and Disclosure of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Event

Date

Publication of the

Invitation for the Annual General

26 March, 2024.

Meeting for year 2024.

Publication of the

Proposals for the Annual General

4

April, 2024.

Meeting for year 2024.

Date of the Annual General Meeting of year 2024.

26

April, 2024.

Publication of 2024

I. Quarterly report

14 June, 2024.

Publication of 2024

Half-year report

30 September, 2024.

Publication of 2024

III. Quarterly report

13 December, 2024.

All dates in the table may be subject to change.

The Company does not hold a press conference on the publication of the annual report.

For more information, please contact our Company's investor relations.

Dávid Hegyvári

+36 1-433-0701hegyvari.david@opusglobal.hu

Budapest, 20 December, 2023.

OPUS GLOBAL Plc

Andrássyu.59.Budapest, phone:+3614330700

1062Hungarye-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

CRN:01-10-042533www.opusglobal.hu

