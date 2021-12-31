OPUS GLOBAL : Corporate Action Timetable

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR FOR 2022

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, HU-1062 Budapest;

hereinafter: 'Company') hereby announces its updated corporate events calendar for 2022, in line with Clause 18.3 of the Regulations for Listing, Continued Trading and Disclosure of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Event Date Publication of the Invitation for the Annual General 30 March, 2022. Meeting for year 2022. Publication of the Proposals for the Annual General 8 April, 2022. Meeting for year 2022. Date of the Annual General Meeting of year 2022 29 April, 2022. Publication of 2022 I. Quarterly report 15 June, 2022. Publication of 2022 Half-year report 30 September, 2022. Publication of 2022 III. Quarterly report 15 December, 2022.

All dates in the table may be subject to change.

The Company does not hold a press conference on the publication of the annual report.

For more information, please contact our Company's investor relations. Dávid Hegyvári

+36 1-433-0701 hegyvari.david@opusglobal.hu

OPUS GLOBAL Plc.

Board of Directors

Andrássyu.59.Budapest, phone:+3614330700

1062Hungarye-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

CRN:01-10-042533www.opusglobal.hu