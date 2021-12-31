Log in
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange - 12/28
206.5 HUF   -2.59%
11:37aOPUS GLOBAL : Corporate Action Timetable
PU
12/23OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
12/20OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
OPUS GLOBAL : Corporate Action Timetable

12/31/2021 | 11:37am EST
CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR FOR 2022

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, HU-1062 Budapest;

hereinafter: 'Company') hereby announces its updated corporate events calendar for 2022, in line with Clause 18.3 of the Regulations for Listing, Continued Trading and Disclosure of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Event

Date

Publication of the

Invitation for the Annual General

30 March, 2022.

Meeting for year 2022.

Publication of the

Proposals for the Annual General

8

April, 2022.

Meeting for year 2022.

Date of the Annual General Meeting of year 2022

29

April, 2022.

Publication of 2022

I. Quarterly report

15 June, 2022.

Publication of 2022

Half-year report

30 September, 2022.

Publication of 2022

III. Quarterly report

15 December, 2022.

All dates in the table may be subject to change.

The Company does not hold a press conference on the publication of the annual report.

For more information, please contact our Company's investor relations. Dávid Hegyvári

+36 1-433-0701 hegyvari.david@opusglobal.hu

OPUS GLOBAL Plc.

Board of Directors

Andrássyu.59.Budapest, phone:+3614330700

1062Hungarye-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

CRN:01-10-042533www.opusglobal.hu

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 16:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
