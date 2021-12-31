OPUS GLOBAL : Corporate Action Timetable

CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR FOR 2022
OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, HU-1062 Budapest;
hereinafter: 'Company') hereby announces its updated corporate events calendar for 2022, in line with Clause 18.3 of the Regulations for Listing, Continued Trading and Disclosure of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
|
|
Event
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
Publication of the
|
Invitation for the Annual General
|
30 March, 2022.
|
Meeting for year 2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Publication of the
|
Proposals for the Annual General
|
8
|
April, 2022.
|
Meeting for year 2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of the Annual General Meeting of year 2022
|
29
|
April, 2022.
|
|
|
|
Publication of 2022
|
I. Quarterly report
|
15 June, 2022.
|
|
|
|
Publication of 2022
|
Half-year report
|
30 September, 2022.
|
|
|
|
Publication of 2022
|
III. Quarterly report
|
15 December, 2022.
|
|
|
|
All dates in the table may be subject to change.
The Company does not hold a press conference on the publication of the annual report.
For more information, please contact our Company's investor relations. Dávid Hegyvári
+36 1-433-0701 hegyvari.david@opusglobal.hu
OPUS GLOBAL Plc.
Board of Directors
Andrássyu.59.Budapest, phone:+3614330700
1062Hungarye-mail:info@opusglobal.hu
CRN:01-10-042533www.opusglobal.hu
