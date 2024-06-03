Dividend per share of OPUS GLOBAL Plc.

OPUS GLOBAL Plc. hereby notifies the Esteemed Investors of the following:

The Annual General Meeting of OPUS GLOBAL Plc. held on 24th April 2024 approved to pay a dividend of HUF 6 733 439 250 in respect of the 2023 financial year. The details of the dividend payment process were published on 23th May 20241.

Today OPUS GLOBAL Plc. owns 53.295.397 "A" series of equity shares which is not expected to change until the Record Date. In accordance with the above, the dividend per share amounts to

HUF 10.38.

For further information, please contact the Investor Relation of OPUS GLOBAL Plc.:

Phone: +36 1 433 0701

E-mail: hegyvari.david@opusglobal.hu ;

3rd of June 2024, Budapest

O P U S G L O BA L

P u b l i c L im i te d Co m p a n y

1https://www.bet.hu/newkibdata/129070870/OG_osztalekfizetes_rendje_20240523_ENG.pdf