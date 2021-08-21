OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

on disclosure of information regarding a company - not obliged per se to provide regular and

extraordinary information but - included in the consolidation of the issuer's interest

The Board of Directors of OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company) (registered seat: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59.; company registration number: 01-10-042533;hereinafter referred to as: Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that a loan agreement with a total amount of HUF 50,000,000,000. -,i.e., fifty billion Hungarian forint was concluded between OPUS ENERGY Kft. (registered seat: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59.; company registration number: 01-09-382052)as a borrower and MKB Bank Plc. (registered seat: 1056 Budapest, Váci u. 38.; company registration number: 01-10-040952)and Takarékbank Private Co. Ltd. by Shares (registered seat: 1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. ép.; company registration number: 01-10-140275) as creditors on August 18th, 2021 in order to finance the purchase of shares granting 100% influence over E.ON Tiszántúli Áramhálózati Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 4024 Debrecen, Kossuth Lajos u. 41. sz.; company registration number: 09-10-000064).

