  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange - 08/19
236 HUF   0.00%
OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
OPUS GLOBAL : GM – Invitation
PU
OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

08/21/2021 | 07:34am EDT
EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

on disclosure of information regarding a company - not obliged per se to provide regular and

extraordinary information but - included in the consolidation of the issuer's interest

The Board of Directors of OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company) (registered seat: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59.; company registration number: 01-10-042533;hereinafter referred to as: Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that a loan agreement with a total amount of HUF 50,000,000,000. -,i.e., fifty billion Hungarian forint was concluded between OPUS ENERGY Kft. (registered seat: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59.; company registration number: 01-09-382052)as a borrower and MKB Bank Plc. (registered seat: 1056 Budapest, Váci u. 38.; company registration number: 01-10-040952)and Takarékbank Private Co. Ltd. by Shares (registered seat: 1117 Budapest, Magyar Tudósok körútja 9. G. ép.; company registration number: 01-10-140275) as creditors on August 18th, 2021 in order to finance the purchase of shares granting 100% influence over E.ON Tiszántúli Áramhálózati Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 4024 Debrecen, Kossuth Lajos u. 41. sz.; company registration number: 09-10-000064).

OPUS GLOBAL Plc

Board of Directors

OPUSGLOBALPlcphone:+3614330700

59Andrássystr.e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

Budapest1062,Hungarywww.opusglobal.hu CRN:01-10-042533

Financials
Sales 2020 225 B 752 M 752 M
Net income 2020 -6 520 M -21,8 M -21,8 M
Net Debt 2020 20 316 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 161 B 537 M 538 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 532
Free-Float 34,7%
Managers and Directors
Attila Zsolt Dzsubák Chief Executive Officer
Beatrix Mészáros Chairman
János Tima Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angyal Zsuzsanna Ódorné Chief Operating Officer
Éva Szilvia Gödör Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.-18.62%537
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.23.63%646 184
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.05%157 204
SIEMENS AG17.92%129 359
3M COMPANY11.08%112 348
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY15.80%109 815