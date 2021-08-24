OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

Extraordinary Announcement

OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: OPUS GLOBAL Public

Limited Company) (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Road, Budapest 1062, Hungary; company

registration number: 01-10-042533; hereinafter referred to as: Company) fulfilling its obligation to provide extraordinary information, hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that according to the notification of Mészáros és Mészáros Ipari, Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 0311/5 land registry number, Felcsút 8086, Hungary; company registration number: 07-09-007959; tax number: 12671003-2-07), which is belonging indirect ownership to the Company, have made the winning bids in public procurement procedures, called "Árvízi biztonság növelése a FETIVIZIG területén" announced by Országos Vízügyi Főigazgatóság (1012 Budapest, Márvány Utca 1/d), as the contracting authority, with the bid of the best price-value ratio in the net amount of HUF 2,843,805,339.

