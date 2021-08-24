Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange - 08/23
237 HUF   +0.42%
08:14aOPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
08/21OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
08/16OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

08/24/2021 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extraordinary Announcement

included in the consolidation of the issuer's interest - is not obliged to provide regular and

extraordinary information - disclosure of company information

OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: OPUS GLOBAL Public

Limited Company) (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Road, Budapest 1062, Hungary; company

registration number: 01-10-042533; hereinafter referred to as: Company) fulfilling its obligation to provide extraordinary information, hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that according to the notification of Mészáros és Mészáros Ipari, Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 0311/5 land registry number, Felcsút 8086, Hungary; company registration number: 07-09-007959; tax number: 12671003-2-07), which is belonging indirect ownership to the Company, have made the winning bids in public procurement procedures, called "Árvízi biztonság növelése a FETIVIZIG területén" announced by Országos Vízügyi Főigazgatóság (1012 Budapest, Márvány Utca 1/d), as the contracting authority, with the bid of the best price-value ratio in the net amount of HUF 2,843,805,339.

OPUS GLOBAL Plc.

Board of Directors

OPUSGLOBALNyrt.tel.:+3614330700

1062Budapest,Andrássyút59. e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

Cg.:01-10-042533www.opusglobal.hu

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 12:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.
08:14aOPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
08/21OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
08/16OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
07/27OPUS GLOBAL : GM – Invitation
PU
07/27OPUS GLOBAL : Corporate Action Timetable
PU
07/22OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
07/13OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information – XBond Resolution – Resolut..
PU
07/12OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
07/07OPUS GLOBAL : Information about the Company's Executive Officers
PU
07/01OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information – OPUS TIGÁZ Gázhálózati Zártkör&#..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 225 B 757 M 757 M
Net income 2020 -6 520 M -21,9 M -21,9 M
Net Debt 2020 20 316 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 162 B 541 M 544 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 532
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Attila Zsolt Dzsubák Chief Executive Officer
Beatrix Mészáros Chairman
János Tima Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angyal Zsuzsanna Ódorné Chief Operating Officer
Éva Szilvia Gödör Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.-18.28%541
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.22.19%643 526
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.72%158 177
SIEMENS AG18.77%130 858
3M COMPANY11.38%112 649
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY16.86%110 824