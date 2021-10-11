OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

on the change of personnel in the management of the Company

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (company registration number: 01-10-042533,

hereinafter as: 'Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that Dr. András Csapó was elected by the Board of Directors of the Company as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Strategic and Corporate Management of the Company with effect from October 1, 2021.

Therefore, TSZ Table 2 presents the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company is reads as follows from October 1, 2021:

The following table represents the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company:

Megbízás Saját Jelleg Név Beosztás Megbízás vége részvény kezdete tulajdon BoD Dr. Beatrix Mészáros chairwomen 2017.05.02. 2022. 05.02. 16.300.971 BoD József Vida member 2018.06.19. 2022. 05.02. - BoD Dr. Ádám Balog member 2019.10.04. 2022. 05.02. - SB,AC Tünde Konczné Kondás chairwomen 2021.04.30. 2022. 05.02. - SB,AC János Tima member 2017.05.02. 2022. 05.02. - SB,AC Dr. Éva Gödör member 2018.04.27. 2022. 05.02. - SE Attila Zsolt Dzsubák CEO 2020.07.01. - - Deputy Chief Executive SE Dr. András Csapó Officer for Strategic and 2021.07.01.* - - Corporate Management Deputy Chief Executive SE Zsuzsanna Ódorné Angyal Officer for 2009.07.01.* - - Operations SE Dr. Anett Tóth Head of the Food Industry 2019.07.01. - - Division SE Ádám Détári-Szabó Head of the Tourism 2021.04.21. Division - - SE Balázs Torda Head of the Energy 2021.04.21. Division - - SE László Görbedi Head of the Construction 2021.04.21. Industry Division - -

Összesen: 16,300,971 pieces

BoD: member of the Board of Directors

SB: member of the Supervisory Board

AC: member of the Audit Committee

SE: strategic employee

* the starting date of the employment relationship

