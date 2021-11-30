OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

on the change of personnel in the management of the Company

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (company registration number: 01-10-042533,

hereinafter as: 'Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that Szabolcs Makai was elected Head of the Food Industry Division of the Company with effect from November 30, 2021.

Therefore, TSZ Table 2 presents the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company is reads as follows from November 30, 2021:

Megbízás Saját Jelleg Név Beosztás Megbízás vége részvény kezdete tulajdon BoD Dr. Beatrix Mészáros chairwomen 2017.05.02. 2022. 05.02. 16.300.971 BoD József Vida member 2018.06.19. 2022. 05.02. - BoD Dr. Ádám Balog member 2019.10.04. 2022. 05.02. - SB,AC Tünde Konczné Kondás chairwomen 2021.04.30. 2022. 05.02. - SB,AC János Tima member 2017.05.02. 2022. 05.02. - SB,AC Dr. Éva Gödör member 2018.04.27. 2022. 05.02. - SE Attila Zsolt Dzsubák CEO 2020.07.01. - - Deputy Chief Executive SE Dr. András Csapó Officer for Strategic and 2021.07.01. - - Corporate Management Deputy Chief Executive SE Zsuzsanna Ódorné Angyal Officer for 2009.07.01.* - - Operations SE Szabolcs Makai Head of the Food Industry 2021.11.30. - - Division SE Ádám Détári-Szabó Head of the Tourism 2021.04.21. Division - - SE Balázs Torda Head of the Energy 2021.04.21. Division - - SE László Görbedi Head of the Construction 2021.04.21. Industry Division - -

Összesen: 16,300,971 pieces

BoD: member of the Board of Directors

SB: member of the Supervisory Board

AC: member of the Audit Committee

SE: strategic employee

* the starting date of the employment relationship

