OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT
on the change of personnel in the management of the Company
OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (company registration number: 01-10-042533,
hereinafter as: 'Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that Szabolcs Makai was elected Head of the Food Industry Division of the Company with effect from November 30, 2021.
Therefore, TSZ Table 2 presents the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company is reads as follows from November 30, 2021:
The following table represents the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Megbízás
|
|
|
|
Saját
|
|
Jelleg
|
|
Név
|
|
Beosztás
|
|
|
Megbízás vége
|
|
részvény
|
|
|
|
|
kezdete
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tulajdon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BoD
|
|
Dr. Beatrix Mészáros
|
|
chairwomen
|
2017.05.02.
|
2022. 05.02.
|
16.300.971
|
|
BoD
|
|
József Vida
|
|
member
|
2018.06.19.
|
2022. 05.02.
|
-
|
|
BoD
|
|
Dr. Ádám Balog
|
|
member
|
2019.10.04.
|
2022. 05.02.
|
-
|
|
SB,AC
|
|
Tünde Konczné Kondás
|
|
chairwomen
|
2021.04.30.
|
2022. 05.02.
|
-
|
|
SB,AC
|
|
János Tima
|
|
member
|
2017.05.02.
|
2022. 05.02.
|
-
|
|
SB,AC
|
|
Dr. Éva Gödör
|
|
member
|
2018.04.27.
|
2022. 05.02.
|
-
|
|
SE
|
|
Attila Zsolt Dzsubák
|
|
CEO
|
2020.07.01.
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deputy Chief Executive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SE
|
|
Dr. András Csapó
|
|
Officer for Strategic and
|
2021.07.01.
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deputy Chief Executive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SE
|
|
Zsuzsanna Ódorné Angyal
|
|
Officer for
|
2009.07.01.*
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SE
|
|
Szabolcs Makai
|
|
Head of the Food Industry
|
2021.11.30.
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SE
|
|
Ádám Détári-Szabó
|
|
Head of the Tourism
|
2021.04.21.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Division
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SE
|
|
Balázs Torda
|
|
Head of the Energy
|
2021.04.21.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Division
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SE
|
|
László Görbedi
|
|
Head of the Construction
|
2021.04.21.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industry Division
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Összesen: 16,300,971 pieces
BoD: member of the Board of Directors
SB: member of the Supervisory Board
AC: member of the Audit Committee
SE: strategic employee
* the starting date of the employment relationship
