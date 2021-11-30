Log in
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange - 11/29
219.5 HUF   +0.23%
01:51pOPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
11/26OPUS GLOBAL : Disclosure of Ownership
PU
11/22OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

11/30/2021 | 01:51pm EST
EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

on the change of personnel in the management of the Company

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (company registration number: 01-10-042533,

hereinafter as: 'Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that Szabolcs Makai was elected Head of the Food Industry Division of the Company with effect from November 30, 2021.

Therefore, TSZ Table 2 presents the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company is reads as follows from November 30, 2021:

The following table represents the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company:

Megbízás

Saját

Jelleg

Név

Beosztás

Megbízás vége

részvény

kezdete

tulajdon

BoD

Dr. Beatrix Mészáros

chairwomen

2017.05.02.

2022. 05.02.

16.300.971

BoD

József Vida

member

2018.06.19.

2022. 05.02.

-

BoD

Dr. Ádám Balog

member

2019.10.04.

2022. 05.02.

-

SB,AC

Tünde Konczné Kondás

chairwomen

2021.04.30.

2022. 05.02.

-

SB,AC

János Tima

member

2017.05.02.

2022. 05.02.

-

SB,AC

Dr. Éva Gödör

member

2018.04.27.

2022. 05.02.

-

SE

Attila Zsolt Dzsubák

CEO

2020.07.01.

-

-

Deputy Chief Executive

SE

Dr. András Csapó

Officer for Strategic and

2021.07.01.

-

-

Corporate Management

Deputy Chief Executive

SE

Zsuzsanna Ódorné Angyal

Officer for

2009.07.01.*

-

-

Operations

SE

Szabolcs Makai

Head of the Food Industry

2021.11.30.

-

-

Division

SE

Ádám Détári-Szabó

Head of the Tourism

2021.04.21.

Division

-

-

SE

Balázs Torda

Head of the Energy

2021.04.21.

Division

-

-

SE

László Görbedi

Head of the Construction

2021.04.21.

Industry Division

-

-

Összesen: 16,300,971 pieces

BoD: member of the Board of Directors

SB: member of the Supervisory Board

AC: member of the Audit Committee

SE: strategic employee

* the starting date of the employment relationship

OPUS GLOBAL Plc

Board of Directors

OPUSGLOBALPlcphone:+3614330700

59Andrássystr.e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

Budapest1062,Hungarywww.opusglobal.hu CRN:01-10-042533

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 18:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
