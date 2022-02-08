OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

Extraordinary Announcement

OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: OPUS GLOBAL Public

Limited Company) (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Road, Budapest 1062, Hungary; company

registration number: 01-10-042533; hereinafter referred to as: Company) fulfilling its obligation to provide extraordinary information, hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that according to the notification of Mészáros és Mészáros Ipari, Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató

Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (székhelye: 8086 Felcsút, Fő utca 65.; Cégjegyzékszám:

07-10-001584 ; adószám: 27420322-2-07), which is belonging indirect ownership to the Company, have made the winning bids in public procurement procedures, called "Páty és az M1 ap. csomópont közötti összekötő út" announced by NIF Nemzeti Infrastruktúra Fejlesztő zártkörűen működő Részvénytársaság (1134 Budapest, Váci út 45.), as the contracting authority, with the bid of the best price-value ratio in the net amount of HUF 4,398,183,469.

