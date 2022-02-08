Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange - 02/03
206.5 HUF   -1.67%
206.5 HUF   -1.67%
10:42aOPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
01/31OPUS GLOBAL : Corporate Action Timetable
PU
01/21OPUS GLOBAL : GM - Invitation
PU
Summary 
Summary

OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

02/08/2022 | 10:42am EST
Extraordinary Announcement

included in the consolidation of the issuer's interest - is not obliged to provide regular and

extraordinary information - disclosure of company information

OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: OPUS GLOBAL Public

Limited Company) (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Road, Budapest 1062, Hungary; company

registration number: 01-10-042533; hereinafter referred to as: Company) fulfilling its obligation to provide extraordinary information, hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that according to the notification of Mészáros és Mészáros Ipari, Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató

Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (székhelye: 8086 Felcsút, Fő utca 65.; Cégjegyzékszám:

07-10-001584 ; adószám: 27420322-2-07), which is belonging indirect ownership to the Company, have made the winning bids in public procurement procedures, called "Páty és az M1 ap. csomópont közötti összekötő út" announced by NIF Nemzeti Infrastruktúra Fejlesztő zártkörűen működő Részvénytársaság (1134 Budapest, Váci út 45.), as the contracting authority, with the bid of the best price-value ratio in the net amount of HUF 4,398,183,469.

OPUS GLOBAL Plc.

Board of Directors

OPUSGLOBALNyrt.tel.:+3614330700

1062Budapest,Andrássyút59. e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

Cg.:01-10-042533www.opusglobal.hu

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
