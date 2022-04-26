Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  04-21
204.50 HUF   -1.45%
OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

04/26/2022 | 09:52am EDT
EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT on the disclosure of information on the company - which is not obliged to provide regular and extraordinary information - included in the consideration of the issuer

The Board of Directors of OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English:

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company) (registered seat: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59.; company registration number: 01-10-042533; hereinafter referred to as: Company) - fulfilling its obligation to provide extraordinary information - hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that the day of the merge of BALATONTOURIST CAMPING Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű

Társaság (registered seat: 8200 Veszprém, Levendula utca 1.; company registration number: Cg. 19-09-517400; hereinafter referred to as: BALATONTOURIST CAMPING) and Balatontourist

Füred Club Camping Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 8200 Veszprém,

Levendula utca 1.; company registration number: Cg.19-09-517915; hereinafter referred to as:

Balatontourist Füred) decided by HUNGUEST Hotels Szállodaipari Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 1015 Budapest, Hattyú utca 14.; company registration number: 01-10-140409; tax number: 12155169-2-44; hereinafter referred to as: HUNGUEST Hotels Zrt. - as a company included in the consolidation of the Company, which is not obliged to publish ordinary and extraordinary announcement - pursuant to the order of the Court of

Registration of the General Court of Veszprém - according to the previous information1 - is 30th

April 2022.

The method of the merger will be merger by acquisition, during which Balatontourist Füred, as the merging company, will cease to be the general legal successor of BALATONTOURIST CAMPING, which will continue to operate unchanged.

OPUS GLOBAL Plc

Board of Directors

1 https://bet.hu/newkibdata/128649315/OG_HH_BC_rendkiv_tajekoztatas_EN_20211215.pdf

OPUS GLOBAL Plc

phone: + 36 1 433 0700

59 Andrássy str.

e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

Budapest1062,Hungary

www.opusglobal.hu

CRN: 01-10-042533

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 13:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 225 B
Net income 2020 -6 520 M
Net Debt 2020 20 316 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 140 B
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 637
Free-Float 37,0%
