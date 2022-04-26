OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT on the disclosure of information on the company - which is not obliged to provide regular and extraordinary information - included in the consideration of the issuer

The Board of Directors of OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English:

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company) (registered seat: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59.; company registration number: 01-10-042533; hereinafter referred to as: Company) - fulfilling its obligation to provide extraordinary information - hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that the day of the merge of BALATONTOURIST CAMPING Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű

Társaság (registered seat: 8200 Veszprém, Levendula utca 1.; company registration number: Cg. 19-09-517400; hereinafter referred to as: BALATONTOURIST CAMPING) and Balatontourist

Füred Club Camping Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 8200 Veszprém,

Levendula utca 1.; company registration number: Cg.19-09-517915; hereinafter referred to as:

Balatontourist Füred) decided by HUNGUEST Hotels Szállodaipari Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 1015 Budapest, Hattyú utca 14.; company registration number: 01-10-140409; tax number: 12155169-2-44; hereinafter referred to as: HUNGUEST Hotels Zrt. - as a company included in the consolidation of the Company, which is not obliged to publish ordinary and extraordinary announcement - pursuant to the order of the Court of

Registration of the General Court of Veszprém - according to the previous information1 - is 30th

April 2022.

The method of the merger will be merger by acquisition, during which Balatontourist Füred, as the merging company, will cease to be the general legal successor of BALATONTOURIST CAMPING, which will continue to operate unchanged.

