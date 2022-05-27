Log in
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  05-18
184.00 HUF   -5.25%
02:28pOPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information
PU
05/03OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/29OPUS GLOBAL : Annual Report - consolidated
PU
OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

05/27/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors of OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English:

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company) (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Road, Budapest 1062,

Hungary; company registration number: 01-10-042533; hereinafter referred to as: Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that OPTESZ OPUS Energetikai Támogató Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 38 Váci street, Budapest 1056, Hungary; "OPTESZ OPUS Zrt.") has been jointly established by the Company and STATUS ENERGY Magántőkealap (registered seat: 38 Váci street, Budapest 1056, Hungary; MNB registration number: 6122-53;

managed by: OPUS GLOBAL Befektetési Alapkezelő Zrt. /registered seat: 38 Váci street,

Budapest 1056, Hungary; company registration number: 01-10-045654/, "STATUS ENERGY Magántőkealap") on the 26th of May 2022 in a way that the proportion of the shares in OPTESZ OPUS Zrt. has been divided equally, ie by 50% to 50% between the Company and STATUS

ENERGY Magántőkealap.

The purpose of establishing OPTESZ OPUS Zrt. is to take advantage of the future long-term synergy effects between OPUS TIGÁZ Zrt. and OPUS TITÁSZ Zrt. - indirectly owned by the founders - increasing the operating efficiency of the above companies by successful integration.

OPUS GLOBAL Plc.

Board of Directors

OPUSGLOBALPlcphone:+3614330700

59Andrássystr.e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

Budapest1062,Hungarywww.opusglobal.hu CRN:01-10-042533

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 18:27:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
