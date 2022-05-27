OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors of OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English:

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company) (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Road, Budapest 1062,

Hungary; company registration number: 01-10-042533; hereinafter referred to as: Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that OPTESZ OPUS Energetikai Támogató Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 38 Váci street, Budapest 1056, Hungary; "OPTESZ OPUS Zrt.") has been jointly established by the Company and STATUS ENERGY Magántőkealap (registered seat: 38 Váci street, Budapest 1056, Hungary; MNB registration number: 6122-53;

managed by: OPUS GLOBAL Befektetési Alapkezelő Zrt. /registered seat: 38 Váci street,

Budapest 1056, Hungary; company registration number: 01-10-045654/, "STATUS ENERGY Magántőkealap") on the 26th of May 2022 in a way that the proportion of the shares in OPTESZ OPUS Zrt. has been divided equally, ie by 50% to 50% between the Company and STATUS

ENERGY Magántőkealap.

The purpose of establishing OPTESZ OPUS Zrt. is to take advantage of the future long-term synergy effects between OPUS TIGÁZ Zrt. and OPUS TITÁSZ Zrt. - indirectly owned by the founders - increasing the operating efficiency of the above companies by successful integration.

OPUS GLOBAL Plc.

Board of Directors

