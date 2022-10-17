OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

Extraordinary Announcement

included in the consolidation of the issuer's interest - is not obliged to provide regular and

extraordinary information - disclosure of company information

OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: OPUS GLOBAL Public

Limited Company) (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Road, Budapest 1062, Hungary; company

registration number: 01-10-042533; hereinafter referred to as: Company) fulfilling its obligation to provide extraordinary information, hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that according to the notification of Mészáros és Mészáros Ipari, Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató

Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (székhelye: 8086 Felcsút, Fő utca 65.; Cégjegyzékszám:

07-10-001584; adószám: 27420322-2-07), which is belonging indirect ownership to the Company, have made the winning bids in public procurement procedures, called "Balaton vízminőség-védelmi iszapkotrás I/2. ütem" announced by Országos Vízügyi Főigazgatóság (1012 Budapest, Márvány Utca 1/d), as the contracting authority, with the bid of the best price- value ratio in the net amount of HUF 1,765,107,790.

