  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
123.60 HUF   +2.15%
08:23aOpus Global : Extraordinary Information
PU
10/10Opus Global : GM - Invitation
PU
10/10Opus Global : Information about the Company's Executive Officers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

10/17/2022 | 08:23am EDT
Extraordinary Announcement

included in the consolidation of the issuer's interest - is not obliged to provide regular and

extraordinary information - disclosure of company information

OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: OPUS GLOBAL Public

Limited Company) (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Road, Budapest 1062, Hungary; company

registration number: 01-10-042533; hereinafter referred to as: Company) fulfilling its obligation to provide extraordinary information, hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that according to the notification of Mészáros és Mészáros Ipari, Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató

Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (székhelye: 8086 Felcsút, Fő utca 65.; Cégjegyzékszám:

07-10-001584; adószám: 27420322-2-07), which is belonging indirect ownership to the Company, have made the winning bids in public procurement procedures, called "Balaton vízminőség-védelmi iszapkotrás I/2. ütem" announced by Országos Vízügyi Főigazgatóság (1012 Budapest, Márvány Utca 1/d), as the contracting authority, with the bid of the best price- value ratio in the net amount of HUF 1,765,107,790.

OPUS GLOBAL Plc.

OPUSGLOBALNyrt.tel.:+3614330700

1062Budapest,Andrássyút59. e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

Cg.:01-10-042533www.opusglobal.hu

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 12:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 301 B 702 M 702 M
Net income 2021 31 750 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
Net Debt 2021 168 B 393 M 393 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 84 288 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 686
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.
OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koppány Tibor Lélfai Chief Executive Officer & Director
József Vida Chairman
Tünde Konczné Kondás Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angyal Zsuzsanna Ódorné Chief Operating Officer
Éva Szilvia Gödör Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.-40.00%197
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-8.41%602 403
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.47%117 330
SIEMENS AG-31.78%80 150
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-28.47%74 094
3M COMPANY-36.03%62 932