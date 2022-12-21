Advanced search
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-13
120.00 HUF    0.00%
12/15Opus Global : Quarterly Report
PU
12/14Opus Global : Information about the Company's Executive Officers
PU
11/11Opus Global : Extraordinary Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

12/21/2022 | 07:09am EST
EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

included in the consolidation of the issuer's interest - is not obliged to provide regular and

extraordinary information - disclosure of company information

OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited

Company) (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Road, Budapest 1062, Hungary; company registration

number: 01-10-042533; hereinafter referred to as: Company) hereby informs the Esteemed

Investors that OPUS TIGÁZ Gázhálózati Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: OPUS

TIGÁZ Gas Network Private Limited Company registered seat: 184 Rákóczi Street, Debrecen

4200, Hungary.; company registration number: 09-10-000109; hereinafter referred to as: "OPUS TIGÁZ"), as a company included in the consolidation of the Company - with no obligation to provide regular and extraordinary announcements - informed the Company, that on 30th November, 2022 - following the purchase of Turulgáz Zrt. on 18th October, 2022 - it has concluded an agreement with MVM NEXT Energiakereskedelmi Zrt. regarding the purchase of 3,009 pieces of registered ordinary shares issued by "Gerecse" Gázvezeték Építő és Vagyonkezelő Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: "Gerecse" Gas Line Construction and Asset Management Private Limited Liability Company) (registered seat: 23 Győri Road, Tatabánya 2800 Tatabánya; company registration number: Cg. 11-10-001477; hereinafter referred to as: "GERECSEGÁZ Zrt."), with a nominal value of HUF 100,000 each. After the successful completion of the above contract, OPUS TIGÁZ Zrt. became the indirect qualified majority owner of GERECSEGÁZ Zrt.

As the final step in the series of transactions, as a result of the operating contracts concluded with GERECSEGÁZ Zrt. and Turulgáz Zrt., OPUS TIGÁZ Zrt., as a natural gas distribution licensee, operates the distribution pipeline networks owned by Turulgáz Zrt. and GERECSEGÁZ Zrt. from 1st January, 2023.

21st December, 2022. Budapest

OPUS GLOBAL Plc.

OPUSGLOBALPlcphone:+3614330700

59Andrássystr.e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

Budapest1062,Hungarywww.opusglobal.hu CRN:01-10-042533

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 12:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
