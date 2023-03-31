OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT
OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy street, Budapest, HU 1062;
company registration number: 01-10-042533, hereinafter referred to as: 'Company') hereby informs Esteemed Investors that in strategies and the need for profile cleaning that in addition to the existing and divisional assets, it has decided to sell the stake in MITRA Informatikai Szolgáltató Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaságban (registered seat: 1138 Budapest, Váci út 193.; company registration number: 01-10-043224) belonging to the asset management 4385 ordinary shares (Shares) with a nominal value of HUF 1,000 and a total nominal shares of 4,385% will be sold. At the same time as the transaction, Addition OPUS Zrt. (in which company OPUS GLOBAL Plc. has a 24.88% ownership share) sold its 4,355 shares in MITRA Zrt. with a nominal value of HUF 1,000, totaling 4.355%.
Budapest, 31 March 2023
OPUS GLOBAL Plc.
OPUSGLOBALPlcphone:+3614330700
59Andrássystr.e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu
Budapest1062,Hungarywww.opusglobal.hu CRN:01-10-042533
