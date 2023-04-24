Advanced search
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
2023-04-20
119.60 HUF   -0.50%
11:28aOpus Global : Extraordinary Information
PU
04/19Opus Global : Extraordinary Information
PU
04/05Opus Global : GM - Proposals
PU
OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

04/24/2023 | 11:28am EDT
EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ON TRANSACTION REGARDING SHARES OF THE PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-1062;

company registration number: 01-10-042533) ('Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that based on Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse ('MAR'), dr. Koppány Tibor Lélfai (Zöldkő utca 14-18. A. ép. 2. ajtó, Budapest, H-1025) as chief executive officer of the Company (person discharging managerial responsibilities) informed the Company on 24th April 2023 that on 21st April 2023 day he purchased - within stock market transaction - 124,625 pieces of ordinary shares issued by the Company with the face value of HUF 25. - (ISIN: HU0000110226) for the price of - approximately - HUF 120 - / each. The total purchase net price was HUF 14,955,000 -, which amount is compulsorily notifiable, therefore the Company discloses it with all of the parameters.

After the transaction, dr. Koppány Tibor Lélfai owns a total of 124,625 OPUS ordinary shares.

OPUS GLOBAL Plc

OPUSGLOBALNyrt.

tel.: + 36 1 433 0700

1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59.

e-mail: info@opusglobal.hu

Cg.: 01-10-042533

www.opusglobal.hu

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 15:27:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
