OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company)

(registered seat: 59 Andrássy Road, Budapest 1062, Hungary; company registration number: 01-10-

042533; hereinafter referred to as: Company) hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that on the 5th May

2023 the General Meetings of OPUS TIGÁZ Gázhálózati Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: OPUS TIGÁZ Gas Network Private Limited Company registered seat: 184 Rákóczi Street, Debrecen 4200, Hungary.; company registration number: 09-10-000109;hereinafter referred to as: "OPUS TIGÁZ"), as a company included in the consolidation of the Company have decided the restructuring of OPUS TIGÁZ with the second phase of separation by acquisition of the companies ("Separation by Acquisition"). In the course of the Separation by Acquisition OPUS TIGÁZ will remain in existence and the shareholders can join to OPTESZ OPUS Zrt. (registered seat: 184 Rákóczi street, Hajdúszoboszló 4200 Hungary; company registration number: 09-10-000644;hereinafter referred to as: OPTESZ OPUS Zrt.) as the receiving successor company with a part of the assets of OPUS TIGÁZ Zrt. The assets of OPUS TIGÁZ Zrt., which are not involved in the Separation by Acquisition still remain in OPUS TIGÁZ Zrt. as the predecessor, ongoing company.

Within the Energy segment of the OPUS Group, the Separation by Acquisition has been prepared for economic and cost-efficiency reasons, in order to exploit synergies within the segment, to eliminate duplication and promote rational and cost-effective operations, as a result of which OPTESZ OPUS can start its support activities to increase the effectiveness and operational efficiency of all the companies concerned.

