EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Share buy-back program

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-1062;

company registration number: 01-10-042533) ('Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that in accordance with the share buyback program announced1 by the Company on July 21, 2023, OPUS GLOBAL Plc. will not purchase its own shares within the framework of the share buy-back program during the 30 days prior to the publication of its interim (quarterly) financial reports and annual report, as well as during any delay periods. The last day to purchase own shares before the temporary suspension (period to the publication of the financial report) is August 29, 2023. The next own share purchase period will start on October 2, 2023, if all conditions defined in the program continue to exist.

As part of the share buyback program, the Company purchased 2,383,750 shares for HUF 686.6 million.

Budapest, August 30, 2023.

OPUS GLOBAL Plc

1https://bet.hu/site/newkib/en/2023.07./OPUS_GLOBAL_Nyrt._-_Extraordinary_Information_-_Share_buy_back_program_128927515