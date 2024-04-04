EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT
ON TRANSACTION REGARDING SHARES OF THE PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL
RESPONSIBILITIES
OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-1062;
company registration number: 01-10-042533) ('Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that based on Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse ('MAR'), Attila Medgyesi (Tavirózsa utca 4.Budapest, Szolnok H-5000) as deputy chief executive officer of the Company (person discharging managerial responsibilities) informed the Company that on 3rd April 2024 day he purchased - within stock market transaction - 17,000 pieces of ordinary shares issued by the Company with the face value of HUF 25. - (ISIN: HU0000110226) for the price of - approximately - HUF 407 - / each. The total purchase net price was HUF 6,923,326 -, which amount is compulsorily notifiable, therefore the Company discloses it with all of the parameters.
After the transaction, Attila Medgyesi owns a total of 253 448 OPUS ordinary shares.
