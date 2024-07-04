Form for notifications and public disclosures according to Article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on

market abuse (MAR) regarding transactions carried out by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities or persons closely associated with them

1.

Data relating to persons discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated

with them

a)

Name

Talentis Group Beruházás-szervező Zártkörűen

Működő Részvénytársaság

(registrated seat: 8086 Felcsút, Fő utca 65.;

company registration number: 07-10-001621)

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated with the person

discharging managerial responsibilities

(Tünde KONCZNÉ KONDÁS, member of BoD of

Talentis Group Zrt. as well es member of the

Supervisory Board of OPUS GLOBAL Plc.)

b)

First notice/Modification

First notice

3.

Data relating to the issuer, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company

b)

LEI

529900RAN1AMTYFPCG62

4.

Details of transaction(s): this section should be repeated i. for each device type; ii. for each

transaction type; iii. for each date; and iv. for the places where a transaction was carried out

a)

Description of the financial asset, the type

dematerialized ordinary shares

of asset

Identification code

HU0000110226

b)

The nature of the transaction

Talentis Group Zrt. sold 3.066.204 OPUS shares

in a OTC transaction

c)

Price(s) and volumen(s)

Price(s)

Volumen(s)

397,56,- HUF

3.066.204 pieces

d)

Aggregate information

Ár(ak)

Volumen(ek)

-

Aggregate volumen

397,56,- HUF

3.066.204 pieces

-

Aggregate price

e)

The date of the transaction

02-07-2024;

f)

The place of the transaction

OTC market

