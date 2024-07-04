Form for notifications and public disclosures according to Article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on
market abuse (MAR) regarding transactions carried out by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities or persons closely associated with them
1.
Data relating to persons discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
with them
a)
Name
Talentis Group Beruházás-szervező Zártkörűen
Működő Részvénytársaság
(registrated seat: 8086 Felcsút, Fő utca 65.;
company registration number: 07-10-001621)
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated with the person
discharging managerial responsibilities
(Tünde KONCZNÉ KONDÁS, member of BoD of
Talentis Group Zrt. as well es member of the
Supervisory Board of OPUS GLOBAL Plc.)
b)
First notice/Modification
First notice
3.
Data relating to the issuer, allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Name
OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company
b)
LEI
529900RAN1AMTYFPCG62
4.
Details of transaction(s): this section should be repeated i. for each device type; ii. for each
transaction type; iii. for each date; and iv. for the places where a transaction was carried out
a)
Description of the financial asset, the type
dematerialized ordinary shares
of asset
Identification code
HU0000110226
b)
The nature of the transaction
Talentis Group Zrt. sold 3.066.204 OPUS shares
in a OTC transaction
c)
Price(s) and volumen(s)
Price(s)
Volumen(s)
397,56,- HUF
3.066.204 pieces
d)
Aggregate information
Ár(ak)
Volumen(ek)
-
Aggregate volumen
397,56,- HUF
3.066.204 pieces
-
Aggregate price
e)
The date of the transaction
02-07-2024;
f)
The place of the transaction
OTC market
