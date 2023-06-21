OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary information about a share transaction

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT
ON TRANSACTION REGARDING SHARES OF THE PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL
RESPONSIBILITIES
OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-1062;
company registration number: 01-10-042533) ('Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that based on Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse ('MAR'), dr. Koppány Tibor Lélfai (Zöldkő utca 14-18. A. ép. 2. ajtó, Budapest, H-1025) as chief executive officer of the Company (person discharging managerial responsibilities) informed the Company on 21th June 2023 that on 20th June 2023 day he purchased - within stock market transaction - 290,793 pieces of ordinary shares issued by the Company with the face value of HUF 25. - (ISIN: HU0000110226) for the price of - approximately - HUF 120 - / each. The total purchase net price was HUF 34,895,160 -, which amount is compulsorily notifiable, therefore the Company discloses it with all of the parameters.
After the transaction, dr. Koppány Tibor Lélfai owns a total of 415,418 OPUS ordinary shares.
