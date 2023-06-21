Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-19
123.60 HUF   +2.15%
OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary information about a share transaction

06/21/2023 | 08:09am EDT
EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ON TRANSACTION REGARDING SHARES OF THE PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-1062;

company registration number: 01-10-042533) ('Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that based on Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse ('MAR'), dr. Koppány Tibor Lélfai (Zöldkő utca 14-18. A. ép. 2. ajtó, Budapest, H-1025) as chief executive officer of the Company (person discharging managerial responsibilities) informed the Company on 21th June 2023 that on 20th June 2023 day he purchased - within stock market transaction - 290,793 pieces of ordinary shares issued by the Company with the face value of HUF 25. - (ISIN: HU0000110226) for the price of - approximately - HUF 120 - / each. The total purchase net price was HUF 34,895,160 -, which amount is compulsorily notifiable, therefore the Company discloses it with all of the parameters.

After the transaction, dr. Koppány Tibor Lélfai owns a total of 415,418 OPUS ordinary shares.

OPUS GLOBAL Plc

OPUSGLOBALNyrt.

tel.: + 36 1 433 0700

1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59.

e-mail: info@opusglobal.hu

Cg.: 01-10-042533

www.opusglobal.hu

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 12:08:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 524 B 1 538 M 1 538 M
Net income 2022 12 321 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
Net Debt 2022 169 B 494 M 494 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81 065 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 4 260
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koppány Tibor Lélfai Chief Executive Officer & Director
János Tima Chairman-Supervisory Board
József Vida Chairman
Angyal Zsuzsanna Ódorné Chief Operating Officer
Éva Szilvia Gödör Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.4.75%238
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.9.66%740 618
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.49%133 352
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY59.80%113 274
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.10.79%74 171
HITACHI, LTD.30.73%57 937
