OPUS GLOBAL : GM - Invitation

The General Meeting shall be held with personal participation of the shareholders (or their representatives), the proxy authorization shall be entered in a public document or in a private document of complete probative value. The registration is going to start at 09:00 AM at the place of the General Meeting. At registration, the identity of the shareholders, their legal representatives or their proxies must be verified by presenting their identity card and their entitlement of representation must be verified by presenting a certificate of incorporation attesting the valid data and the representatives of the shareholder company or organization, other documents and a specimen signature / signature template or equivalent document and by passing their proxy authorization.

1062; company registration number: 01-10-042533; authority of registration: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court; "Company") respectfully informs the Shareholders that the Company is going to hold an extraordinary General Meeting on 10th November 2022 at

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association the shareholders or nominee stipulated by the Section 3:256 of the Civil Code, registered into the Share Register on the second workday prior to the starting date of the General Meeting, are entitled to participate and vote at the General Meeting. The Company initiates a process of identification of shareholders with the sheet date of 3rd November 2022.

Shareholders - representing at least 1 % (percentage) of the votes which can be cast - may request - with its cause indicated - the Board of Directors to include an issue in the Agenda of the General Meeting and may submit proposals on resolutions regarding any Agenda Items within 8 (eight) days starting from the publication of the present announcement.

The share capital of the Company is represented by 701,646,050 Series "A" ordinary shares, each of which carries one vote, and thus all the shares of the Company provide 701,646,050 votes.

The General Meeting has a quorum, if the shareholders representing more than half of the voting rights attaching to the voting shares are present. When determining the quorum of the General Meeting, own shares shall not be taken into consideration.

In case the General Meeting will fail to have a quorum, the reconvened General Meeting will be held on 10th November 2022 at 10:30 AM, at the same place with the same agenda items. The scope of the proxy authorization applies also to the General Meeting reconvened based on the adjourned General Meeting and applies also to the General Meeting reconvened based on failing to have a quorum. The reconvened General Meeting will have a quorum concerning the original agenda items regardless the number of the Shareholders at present.

The written submissions are going to be published not later than 19th October 2022 electronically on the website of the Company (opusglobal.hu), on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange (bet.hu) and on the official online information system operated by the National Bank of Hungary (kozzetetelek.mnb.hu) and can be viewed at the place of the General Meeting from the date of registration.

Dated as of 10th October 2022 in Budapest

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company

Board of Directors

OPUSGLOBALPlc.phone:+3614330700

Andrássystr.59.Budapest, e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

1062Hungarywww.opusglobal.hu CRN:01-10-042533