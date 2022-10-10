Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
124.40 HUF   -0.48%
OPUS GLOBAL : GM - Invitation

10/10/2022 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I N V I T A T I O N

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Avenue, Budapest, HU-

1062; company registration number: 01-10-042533; authority of registration: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court; "Company") respectfully informs the Shareholders that the Company is going to hold an extraordinary General Meeting on 10th November 2022 at

10:00 AM.

Date of the General Meeting: Place of the General Meeting:

Mode of holding the General Meeting: Presence:

10th November 2022, 10:00 AM.

59 Andrássy Avenue, Budapest, HU-1062 By holding a meeting

Personally, or via Nominee / Proxy

Agenda Items of the General Meeting:

Number of the Agenda Item

Subject of the Agenda Item

1.

Decision on the amendment of the Company's Articles of Association with

the content specified in the relevant general meeting proposal, so in

particular:

a) on the number of members of the Supervisory Board;

b) on the number of members of the Audit Committee;

c) on sharing the exercise of employer powers over the CEO

2.

Decision on the election of supervisory board members and their

remuneration

Decision on the election of audit committee members and their

3.

remuneration

The General Meeting shall be held with personal participation of the shareholders (or their representatives), the proxy authorization shall be entered in a public document or in a private document of complete probative value. The registration is going to start at 09:00 AM at the place of the General Meeting. At registration, the identity of the shareholders, their legal representatives or their proxies must be verified by presenting their identity card and their entitlement of representation must be verified by presenting a certificate of incorporation attesting the valid data and the representatives of the shareholder company or organization, other documents and a specimen signature / signature template or equivalent document and by passing their proxy authorization.

OPUS GLOBAL Plc. phone: +36 1 433 0700

Andrássy str. 59. Budapest, e-mail: info@opusglobal.hu

1062 Hungary www.opusglobal.hu CRN: 01-10-042533

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association the shareholders or nominee stipulated by the Section 3:256 of the Civil Code, registered into the Share Register on the second workday prior to the starting date of the General Meeting, are entitled to participate and vote at the General Meeting. The Company initiates a process of identification of shareholders with the sheet date of 3rd November 2022.

Shareholders - representing at least 1 % (percentage) of the votes which can be cast - may request - with its cause indicated - the Board of Directors to include an issue in the Agenda of the General Meeting and may submit proposals on resolutions regarding any Agenda Items within 8 (eight) days starting from the publication of the present announcement.

The share capital of the Company is represented by 701,646,050 Series "A" ordinary shares, each of which carries one vote, and thus all the shares of the Company provide 701,646,050 votes.

The General Meeting has a quorum, if the shareholders representing more than half of the voting rights attaching to the voting shares are present. When determining the quorum of the General Meeting, own shares shall not be taken into consideration.

In case the General Meeting will fail to have a quorum, the reconvened General Meeting will be held on 10th November 2022 at 10:30 AM, at the same place with the same agenda items. The scope of the proxy authorization applies also to the General Meeting reconvened based on the adjourned General Meeting and applies also to the General Meeting reconvened based on failing to have a quorum. The reconvened General Meeting will have a quorum concerning the original agenda items regardless the number of the Shareholders at present.

The written submissions are going to be published not later than 19th October 2022 electronically on the website of the Company (opusglobal.hu), on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange (bet.hu) and on the official online information system operated by the National Bank of Hungary (kozzetetelek.mnb.hu) and can be viewed at the place of the General Meeting from the date of registration.

Dated as of 10th October 2022 in Budapest

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company

Board of Directors

OPUSGLOBALPlc.phone:+3614330700

Andrássystr.59.Budapest, e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

1062Hungarywww.opusglobal.hu CRN:01-10-042533

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 15:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.
Financials
Sales 2021 301 B 694 M 694 M
Net income 2021 31 750 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
Net Debt 2021 168 B 388 M 388 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 84 833 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 686
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koppány Tibor Lélfai Chief Executive Officer & Director
József Vida Chairman
Tünde Konczné Kondás Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angyal Zsuzsanna Ódorné Chief Operating Officer
Éva Szilvia Gödör Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.-39.61%196
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-9.91%593 630
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.79%115 478
SIEMENS AG-32.76%79 243
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.66%70 793
3M COMPANY-39.47%59 548