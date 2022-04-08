OPUS GLOBAL : GM - Proposals

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

Remuneration Report for 2021

PREPARED BY OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.

Remuneration Report

Pursuant to Section 9.6 of the Remuneration Policy adopted by the Board of Directors of OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59., Company Registration Number: 01-10-042533) (the "Company") by Resolution No. 9/2020 (04.09.) in accordance with the provisions of Article 19 (1) of Act LXVII of 2019 on Encouraging Long-Term Shareholder Engagement and amendments of further regulations for harmonization (the "HRSZTV"), on behalf of the Company, hereby publishes its Remuneration Report for the financial year 2021 ("Remuneration Report" or "Report").

Introduction

The Company shall comply with the applicable legal provisions, including the provisions of the

HRSZTV. Chapter IV.7, in particular § 17, the Company has adopted a remuneration policy with effect from 9 April 2020. ("Remuneration Policy"). The Remuneration Policy is published on the Company's website.

In accordance with HRSZTV. Article 19 (1) of the HRTRC and Clause 9.6 of the Remuneration Policy, an annual Remuneration Report is prepared by the Company. The report shall be clear and understandable and shall be capable of providing a comprehensive overview of all remuneration granted to or based on the results of the most recent financial year, in whatever form, to each director, including newly appointed directors, in accordance with the Remuneration Policy.

Pursuant to clauses 9.6 to 9.8 of the Remuneration Policy, the Company, through the Deputy Chief Executive Officer responsible for Corporate Governance, prepares a Remuneration Report annually, after the end of the financial year, no later than the publication of the notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is approved by the Board of Directors, based on the opinion of the Remuneration and Appointment Committee and the Supervisory Board, and thereafter submitted to the Annual General Meeting for a non-binding (advisory) vote. Prior to submitting the Remuneration Report to the General Meeting, the Auditor verifies that the Remuneration Report is in compliance with the Remuneration Policy, taking into account the provisions thereof, with the statutory requirements, and that it contains the information required by law. If the Auditor concludes that the Remuneration Report does not comply with the requirements, the Auditor will call on the Board of Directors to take the necessary action. If the errors or deficiencies are not corrected, the Auditor is entitled to inform the shareholders at the General Meeting of the errors or deficiencies detected and the action taken.

The Remuneration Report is prepared by the Board of Directors annually on the basis of a proposal by the Chairman of the Board of Directors or the Chief Executive Officer, approved by a simple majority vote and, after the audit by the Company's permanent auditor, submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for an opinion and vote, together with the opinion of the Supervisory Board. The Remuneration Report shall include a description of all remuneration granted to the Directors in the previous financial year or based on the results of the previous financial year, in whatever form, in accordance with the Remuneration Policy, and taking in compliance with the applicable data protection rules specified in HRSZTV Article 19 (2) and (3). The Remuneration Report will be made publicly available by the Company on its website, free of charge, for a period of at least ten (10) years following the decision of the General Meeting.

Considering that the Company adopted the Remuneration Policy in 2020, it was applied for the first time in 2021. Accordingly, the Company will prepare and publish the Remuneration Report for the first time in 2022, presenting and evaluating the year 2021.

Interpretative provisions

The institutional scope of the Remuneration Policy covers OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.

The Remuneration Policy lays down the rules related to the remuneration granted to Directors, i.e. the Executive Board and Senior Management, and regulates the Company's obligations to comply with the remuneration rules.

The scope of the Remuneration Policy covers Remuneration in its entirety, i.e. any payment or benefit granted by the Company to the relevant personnel (Directors) where it is in consideration of services rendered by any member of the Board of Directors. The scope of the remuneration policy also covers all remuneration received from the Company as the parent company and from companies belonging to the group comprising all its subsidiaries within the meaning of Act C of 2000 on Accounting. The amounts of remuneration disclosed are gross amounts and exclude taxes, social security contributions and other deductions.

The following positions in OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt are covered by the Remuneration Policy:

a) the Chief Executive Officer

b) the Deputy CEOs,

c) members of the Board of Directors; and

d) members of the Supervisory Board (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Directors")

This group includes the subsidiaries listed in Appendix 1 to this Remuneration Report.

Main elements of the Remuneration Policy

In the financial year 2021, the Company reported remuneration in accordance with the Remuneration Policy, did not deviate from the procedure for the implementation of the Remuneration Policy, paid all remuneration to the Directors in accordance with the provisions of the Remuneration Policy and in compliance with its rules, did apply the possibility of reclaim of variable remuneration.

Pursuant to point 7.1 of the Remuneration Policy, remuneration for Directors may only be fixed remuneration ("Fixed Remuneration") or performance-based remuneration ("Performance-based Remuneration"), with no third category of remuneration, i.e. all components of remuneration may be attributed to either Fixed Remuneration or Performance-based Remuneration.

According to Remuneration Policy 7.2, the amount of Fixed Remuneration must be sufficiently high to allow for a reduction of Performance Remuneration to zero. The Directors should not be dependent on the award of a Performance Award as the Company considers that it may encourage excessive short-term risk-taking, contrary to the Company's consolidation objectives.

In view of the above, the Company declares that currently, and thus for the year 2021, in accordance with the provisions of the Remuneration Policy, it applied a remuneration system for the Board of Directors consisting exclusively of fixed remuneration elements, without performance-based remuneration elements. Thus, the remuneration elements included in this Remuneration Report were allocated to the Directors under the Fixed Remuneration.

The rules on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board (and the Audit Committee) were determined by the General Meeting of Shareholders at the time of their election. The resolutions of the General Meeting are available on the Company's website (www.opusglobal.hu). The rules on the remuneration of the members of the Management are set by the Board of Directors on the basis of a preliminary opinion and proposal of the Remuneration and Appointment Committee. The management of the Company consists of the Chief Executive Officer, the Deputy CEO for Operations and the Deputy CEO for Strategy and Corporate Governance.

The Directors who are responsible for the operational management of the Company, but are not members of the elected Executive Board (IG) and the Supervisory Board (SC), are employed as Senior Employees of the Company and their legal relationship is governed by the provisions of the Labour Code.

In the case of employees of the Company who are Directors, the remuneration policy and the setting of salaries are based on the duties and responsibilities of each senior employee (CEO, Deputy CEO's) as defined in the Articles of Association and the internal rules of responsibility.

Wages (the basic wage) are set on a market basis and at a level that is appropriate to attract and retain a competitive workforce, taking into account the need to ensure competitiveness.

Employees of the Company who are Directors are also entitled to receive an amount in accordance with the cafeteria rules applicable to employees of the Company as defined and to use a vehicle of a value and equipment commensurate with their position and duties. The use of motor vehicles for personal purposes is permitted.

The Company also provides Directors with the use of laptops and mobile phones in accordance with the relevant internal regulations and to the extent permitted.

The Company does not apply pension benefits, severance payments other than those provided for by the Labour Code or other termination benefits to Executive Employees, excluding amounts paid under an agreement to the effect that the employee may not be employed for a specified period of time in an organisation performing the same type of activity as the Institution.

Remuneration of the Directors of the Company in 2021

The remuneration of the Directors of the Company is determined in part by the following resolutions of the General Meeting: