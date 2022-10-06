Advanced search
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
125.60 HUF   -3.09%
11:42aOpus Global : Information about the Company's Executive Officers
PU
09/30Opus Global : Half-yearly Report
PU
09/30OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
OPUS GLOBAL : Information about the Company's Executive Officers

10/06/2022 | 11:42am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT ON OTHER INFORMATION

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-

1062; company registration number: 01-10-042533, hereinafter as: 'Company') notifies the Budapest Stock Exchange that, the employment relationship of Zsuzsanna Ódorné Angyal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, was terminated by mutual agreement, and she was released from work on October 6, 2022. The table showing the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company is as follows:

Nature

Name

Position

First day of the

Last day of

Equity

appointment

the

ownership

appointment

DIR

József Vida

Chairperson

03/05/2022

03/05/2027

DIR/SP

Dr. Koppány Tibor

Memeber

03/05/2022

Lélfai

Chief Executive Officer

10/05/2022*

03/05/2027

DIR/SP

Szabolcs Makai

Member

03/05/2022

03/05/2027

Head Of Food Industry Division

29/11/2021

Member

03/05/2022

DIR/SP

László Görbedi

Head Of Industrial

03/05/2027

21/04/2021

Manufacturing Division

DIR/SP

Ádám Détári-Szabó

Member

03/05/2022

03/05/2027

Head Of Turism Division

21/04/2021

DIR/SP

Balázs Torda

Member

03/05/2022

03/05/2027

Head Of Energy Division

21/04/2021

DIR

Zoltán Péter Németh

Member

03/05/2022

03/05/2027

SB/AC

János Tima

Member

03/05/2022

03/05/2027

SB/AC

Tünde Konczné Kondás

Chairperson

03/05/2022

03/05/2027

SB/AC

Dr. Éva Szilvia Gödör

Member

03/05/2022

03/05/2027

DIR: member of the Board of Directors

SB: member of the Supervisory Board

AC: member of the Audit Committee

SP: strategic employee

* the starting date of the employment relationship

Budapest, October 6, 2022.

OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.

OPUSGLOBALNyrt.tel.:+3614330700

1062Budapest,Andrássyút59. e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

Cg.:01-10-042533www.opusglobal.hu

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 15:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
