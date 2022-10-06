OPUS GLOBAL : Information about the Company's Executive Officers

ANNOUNCEMENT ON OTHER INFORMATION

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-

1062; company registration number: 01-10-042533, hereinafter as: 'Company') notifies the Budapest Stock Exchange that, the employment relationship of Zsuzsanna Ódorné Angyal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, was terminated by mutual agreement, and she was released from work on October 6, 2022. The table showing the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company is as follows:

Nature Name Position First day of the Last day of Equity appointment the ownership appointment DIR József Vida Chairperson 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 DIR/SP Dr. Koppány Tibor Memeber 03/05/2022 Lélfai Chief Executive Officer 10/05/2022* 03/05/2027 DIR/SP Szabolcs Makai Member 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 Head Of Food Industry Division 29/11/2021 Member 03/05/2022 DIR/SP László Görbedi Head Of Industrial 03/05/2027 21/04/2021 Manufacturing Division DIR/SP Ádám Détári-Szabó Member 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 Head Of Turism Division 21/04/2021 DIR/SP Balázs Torda Member 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 Head Of Energy Division 21/04/2021 DIR Zoltán Péter Németh Member 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 SB/AC János Tima Member 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 SB/AC Tünde Konczné Kondás Chairperson 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 SB/AC Dr. Éva Szilvia Gödör Member 03/05/2022 03/05/2027

DIR: member of the Board of Directors

SB: member of the Supervisory Board

AC: member of the Audit Committee

SP: strategic employee

* the starting date of the employment relationship

Budapest, October 6, 2022.

OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.

