OPUS GLOBAL : Information about the Company's Executive Officers

ANNOUNCEMENT ON OTHER INFORMATION
OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-
1062; company registration number: 01-10-042533, hereinafter as: 'Company') notifies the Budapest Stock Exchange that, the employment relationship of Zsuzsanna Ódorné Angyal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, was terminated by mutual agreement, and she was released from work on October 6, 2022. The table showing the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company is as follows:
|
|
Nature
|
|
Name
|
|
Position
|
First day of the
|
Last day of
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
appointment
|
the
|
ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
appointment
|
|
|
DIR
|
|
József Vida
|
|
Chairperson
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIR/SP
|
|
Dr. Koppány Tibor
|
|
Memeber
|
03/05/2022
|
|
|
|
|
Lélfai
|
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
10/05/2022*
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIR/SP
|
|
Szabolcs Makai
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
Head Of Food Industry Division
|
29/11/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
|
|
|
DIR/SP
|
|
László Görbedi
|
|
Head Of Industrial
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
21/04/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIR/SP
|
|
Ádám Détári-Szabó
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
Head Of Turism Division
|
21/04/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIR/SP
|
|
Balázs Torda
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
Head Of Energy Division
|
21/04/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIR
|
|
Zoltán Péter Németh
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SB/AC
|
|
János Tima
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SB/AC
|
|
Tünde Konczné Kondás
|
|
Chairperson
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SB/AC
|
|
Dr. Éva Szilvia Gödör
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIR: member of the Board of Directors
SB: member of the Supervisory Board
AC: member of the Audit Committee
SP: strategic employee
* the starting date of the employment relationship
Budapest, October 6, 2022.
OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.
OPUSGLOBALNyrt.tel.:+3614330700
1062Budapest,Andrássyút59. e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu
Cg.:01-10-042533www.opusglobal.hu
Disclaimer
Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 15:41:03 UTC.