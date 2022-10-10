OPUS GLOBAL : Information about the Company's Executive Officers

ANNOUNCEMENT ON OTHER INFORMATION
OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-
1062; company registration number: 01-10-042533, hereinafter as: 'Company') notifies the Budapest Stock Exchange that, From October 10, 2022, Attila Medgyesi is the Company's Deputy CEO for Group Management. The table showing the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company is as follows:
|
|
Nature
|
|
Name
|
|
Position
|
First day of the
|
Last day of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
appointment
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
appointment
|
|
|
DIR
|
|
József Vida
|
|
Chairperson
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIR/SP
|
|
Dr. Koppány Tibor
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
|
|
|
|
Lélfai
|
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
10/05/2022*
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIR/SP
|
|
Szabolcs Makai
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
Head Of Food Industry Division
|
29/11/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
|
|
|
DIR/SP
|
|
László Görbedi
|
|
Head Of Industrial
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
21/04/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIR/SP
|
|
Ádám Détári-Szabó
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
Head Of Tourism Division
|
21/04/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIR/SP
|
|
Balázs Torda
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
Head Of Energy Division
|
21/04/2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIR
|
|
Zoltán Péter Németh
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SB/AC
|
|
János Tima
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SB/AC
|
|
Tünde Konczné Kondás
|
|
Chairperson
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SB/AC
|
|
Dr. Éva Szilvia Gödör
|
|
Member
|
03/05/2022
|
03/05/2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SP
|
|
Attila Medgyesi
|
|
Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
10/10/2022
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIR: member of the Board of Directors
SB: member of the Supervisory Board
AC: member of the Audit Committee
SP: strategic employee
* the starting date of the employment relationship
Budapest, October 10, 2022.
OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.
