OPUS GLOBAL : Information about the Company's Executive Officers

ANNOUNCEMENT ON OTHER INFORMATION

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-

1062; company registration number: 01-10-042533, hereinafter as: 'Company') notifies the Budapest Stock Exchange that, From October 10, 2022, Attila Medgyesi is the Company's Deputy CEO for Group Management. The table showing the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company is as follows:

Nature Name Position First day of the Last day of appointment the appointment DIR József Vida Chairperson 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 DIR/SP Dr. Koppány Tibor Member 03/05/2022 Lélfai Chief Executive Officer 10/05/2022* 03/05/2027 DIR/SP Szabolcs Makai Member 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 Head Of Food Industry Division 29/11/2021 Member 03/05/2022 DIR/SP László Görbedi Head Of Industrial 03/05/2027 21/04/2021 Manufacturing Division DIR/SP Ádám Détári-Szabó Member 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 Head Of Tourism Division 21/04/2021 DIR/SP Balázs Torda Member 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 Head Of Energy Division 21/04/2021 DIR Zoltán Péter Németh Member 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 SB/AC János Tima Member 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 SB/AC Tünde Konczné Kondás Chairperson 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 SB/AC Dr. Éva Szilvia Gödör Member 03/05/2022 03/05/2027 SP Attila Medgyesi Deputy Chief Executive Officer 10/10/2022 -

DIR: member of the Board of Directors

SB: member of the Supervisory Board

AC: member of the Audit Committee

SP: strategic employee

* the starting date of the employment relationship

Budapest, October 10, 2022.

OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.

