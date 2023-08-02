EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Share buy-back

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-1062;

company registration number: 01-10-042533) ('Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that within the share repurchase program announced on 21 July 2023, the Company has purchased 100 000 treasury shares on average price of 215,62 HUF/share with the cooperation of MBH Befektetési Bank Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange on 01 August, 2023. After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 7 708 246; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 46 280 359 (6,6%).

Budapest, 02 August, 2023

OPUS GLOBAL Plc