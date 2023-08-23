EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT
Share buy-back
OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-1062;
company registration number: 01-10-042533) ('Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that within the share repurchase program announced on 21 July 2023, the Company has purchased 100 000 treasury shares on average price of 419,87 HUF/share with the cooperation of MBH Befektetési Bank Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange on 22 August, 2023. After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 9 091 996; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 47 664 109 (6,79%).
Budapest, 23 August, 2023
OPUS GLOBAL Plc
