EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT
Share buy-back
OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-1062;
company registration number: 01-10-042533) ('Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that within the share repurchase program announced on 21 July 2023, the Company has purchased 100 000 treasury shares on average price of 359,97 HUF/share with the cooperation of MBH Befektetési Bank Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange on 4 October, 2023. After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 9 691 996; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 48 264 109 (6,88%).
Budapest, 5 October, 2023
OPUS GLOBAL Plc
