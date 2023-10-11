EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Share buy-back

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-1062;

company registration number: 01-10-042533) ('Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that within the share repurchase program announced on 21 July 2023, the Company has purchased 100 000 treasury shares on average price of 341,27 HUF/share with the cooperation of MBH Befektetési Bank Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange on 10 October, 2023. After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 10 091 996; the total number of Company shares at Group level held in Treasury is 48 664 109 (6,94%).

Budapest, 11 October, 2023

OPUS GLOBAL Plc