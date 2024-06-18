EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Share buy-back

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-1062;

company registration number: 01-10-042533) ('Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that within the share repurchase program announced on 13 May 2024, the Company has purchased 21 000 treasury shares on average price of 428,74 HUF/share with the cooperation of MBH Befektetési Bank Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange on 17 June, 2024. After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 13 015 737; the total number of Company treasury shares at Group level is 53 316 397 (7,6%).

Budapest, 18 June, 2024

OPUS GLOBAL Plc

OPUSGLOBALNyrt.tel.:+3614330700

1062Budapest,Andrássyút59. e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

Cg.:01-10-042533www.opusglobal.hu