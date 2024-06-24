EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT
Share buy-back
OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-1062;
company registration number: 01-10-042533) ('Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that within the share repurchase program announced on 13 May 2024, the Company has purchased 27 000 treasury shares on average price of 423,97 HUF/share with the cooperation of MBH Befektetési Bank Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange on 21 June, 2024. After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 13 306 256; the total number of Company treasury shares at Group level is 53 606 916 (7,64%).
Budapest, 24 June, 2024
OPUS GLOBAL Plc
