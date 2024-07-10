EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Share buy-back

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, Budapest, HU-1062;

company registration number: 01-10-042533) ('Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that within the share repurchase program announced on 13 May 2024, the Company has purchased 50 000 treasury shares on average price of 441,31 HUF/share with the cooperation of MBH Befektetési Bank Zrt. in the Budapest Stock Exchange on 9 July, 2024. After the transaction the number of the Company's treasury shares is 14 138 355; the total number of Company treasury shares at Group level is 57 505 219 (8,20%).

Budapest, 10 July, 2024

OPUS GLOBAL Plc

