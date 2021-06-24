OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors of OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Opus Global Public Limited Company) (seat of business: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59.; company registration number: 01-10-042533;hereinafter referred to as: Company) - fulfilling its obligation to provide extraordinary information - hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that HUNGUEST Hotels Szállodaipari Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat:

1015 Budapest, Hattyú utca 14.; company registration number: 01-10-140409; tax number:

12155169-2-44; hereinafter referred to as: HUNGUEST Hotels Zrt.) and its affiliate HUNGUEST

Hotels Montenegro Doo. (registered seat: Sveta Bubala bb, Herceg Novi 85340, Montenegro,

company registration number: 5-0212783/035, tax number: 02405695) won a total of HUF 1,025,000,000 in a consortium for the development of the HUNGUEST Hotel Sun Resort (hereinafter: "Hotel") in Herceg Novi within the framework of the Foreign Market Growth Support, for which the Company provides a guarantee. The support intensity of the project is 50%, during the development the Hotel - which receives a significant part of Hungarian tourists coming to Montenegro - will undergo a complete mechanical and interior renovation, as well as energy modernization.

