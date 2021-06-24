Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange - 06/24
243.5 HUF   0.00%
12:55pOPUS GLOBAL  : Extraordinary Information
PU
06/21OPUS GLOBAL  : Extraordinary information
PU
06/17OPUS GLOBAL  : Extraordinary Information
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OPUS GLOBAL : Extraordinary Information

06/24/2021 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

on the disclosure of information on the company - which is not obliged to provide regular and

extraordinary information - included in the consideration of the issuer

The Board of Directors of OPUS GLOBAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: Opus Global Public Limited Company) (seat of business: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59.; company registration number: 01-10-042533;hereinafter referred to as: Company) - fulfilling its obligation to provide extraordinary information - hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that HUNGUEST Hotels Szállodaipari Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat:

1015 Budapest, Hattyú utca 14.; company registration number: 01-10-140409; tax number:

12155169-2-44; hereinafter referred to as: HUNGUEST Hotels Zrt.) and its affiliate HUNGUEST

Hotels Montenegro Doo. (registered seat: Sveta Bubala bb, Herceg Novi 85340, Montenegro,

company registration number: 5-0212783/035, tax number: 02405695) won a total of HUF 1,025,000,000 in a consortium for the development of the HUNGUEST Hotel Sun Resort (hereinafter: "Hotel") in Herceg Novi within the framework of the Foreign Market Growth Support, for which the Company provides a guarantee. The support intensity of the project is 50%, during the development the Hotel - which receives a significant part of Hungarian tourists coming to Montenegro - will undergo a complete mechanical and interior renovation, as well as energy modernization.

OPUS GLOBAL Plc

Board of Directors

OPUSGLOBALNyrt.tel.:+3614330700

1062Budapest,Andrássyút59. e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

Cg.:01-10-042533www.opusglobal.hu

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 16:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.
12:55pOPUS GLOBAL  : Extraordinary Information
PU
06/21OPUS GLOBAL  : Extraordinary information
PU
06/17OPUS GLOBAL  : Extraordinary Information
PU
06/15OPUS GLOBAL  : 2021 Q1 Quarterly Report
PU
06/03OPUS GLOBAL  : Information about the subsidiary involved in the consolidation
PU
05/28OPUS GLOBAL  : Information about the subsidiary involved in the consolidation
PU
05/17OPUS GLOBAL  : Information about the subsidiary involved in the consolidation
PU
05/06OPUS GLOBAL  : Information about the subsidiary involved in the consolidation
PU
04/29OPUS GLOBAL  : CG Declaration
PU
04/29OPUS GLOBAL  : GM – Resolutions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 225 B 765 M 765 M
Net income 2020 -6 520 M -22,2 M -22,2 M
Net Debt 2020 20 316 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 166 B 563 M 565 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 532
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.
Duration : Period :
OPUS GLOBAL Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Attila Zsolt Dzsubák Chief Executive Officer
Beatrix Mészáros Chairman
János Tima Chairman-Supervisory Board
Angyal Zsuzsanna Ódorné Chief Operating Officer
Éva Szilvia Gödör Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.-16.03%565
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.43%628 414
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.92%149 093
SIEMENS AG16.46%130 627
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.91%113 683
3M COMPANY10.05%111 506