    OPUS   HU0000110226

OPUS GLOBAL NYRT.

(OPUS)
OPUS GLOBAL : Information about the Company's Executive Officers

07/07/2021 | 03:02am EDT
EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

on the change of personnel in the management of the Company

OPUS GLOBAL Public Limited Company (company registration number: 01-10-042533,

hereinafter as: 'Company') hereby informs the Esteemed Investors that Dr. András Csapó was elected by the Board of Directors of the Company as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Corporate Management of the Company with effect from July 1, 2021.

Therefore, TSZ Table 2 presents the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company is reads as follows from July 1, 2021:

The following table represents the senior officers and strategic employees of the Company:

Megbízás

Saját

Jelleg

Név

Beosztás

Megbízás vége

részvény

kezdete

tulajdon

BoD

Dr. Beatrix Mészáros

chairwomen

2017.05.02.

2022. 05.02.

16.300.970

BoD

József Vida

member

2018.06.19.

2022. 05.02.

-

BoD

Dr. Ádám Balog

member

2019.10.04.

2022. 05.02.

-

SB,AC

Tünde Konczné Kondás

chairwomen

2021.04.30.

2022. 05.02.

-

SB,AC

János Tima

member

2017.05.02.

2022. 05.02.

-

SB,AC

Dr. Éva Gödör

member

2018.04.27.

2022. 05.02.

-

SE

Attila Zsolt Dzsubák

CEO

2020.07.01.

-

-

Deputy Chief Executive

SE

Dr. András Csapó

Officer for Corporate

2021.07.01.

-

-

Management

Deputy Chief Executive

SE

Zsuzsanna Ódorné Angyal

Officer for

2009.07.01.*

-

-

Operations

SE

Dr. Anett Tóth

Head of the Food Industry

2019.07.01.

-

-

Division

SE

Ádám Détári-Szabó

Head of the Tourism

2021.04.21.

Division

-

-

SE

Balázs Torda

Head of the Energy

2021.04.21.

Division

-

-

SE

László Görbedi

Head of the Construction

2021.04.21.

Industry Division

-

-

Összesen: 16,300,970 pieces

BoD: member of the Board of Directors

SB: member of the Supervisory Board

AC: member of the Audit Committee

SE: strategic employee

* the starting date of the employment relationship

OPUS GLOBAL Plc

Board of Directors

OPUSGLOBALPlcphone:+3614330700

59Andrássystr.e-mail:info@opusglobal.hu

Budapest1062,Hungarywww.opusglobal.hu CRN:01-10-042533

Disclaimer

Opus Global Nyrt. published this content on 07 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2021 07:01:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
