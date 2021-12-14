Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Opyl Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPL   AU0000070856

OPYL LIMITED

(OPL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/14
0.11 AUD   -8.33%
05:59pOPYL : 2021 Annual Report to shareholders
PU
11/17OPYL : 2021 AGM Presentation 18 November 2021
PU
11/17Opyl Limited Announces Resignation of Marat Basyrov as Non-Executive Director
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Opyl : 2021 Annual Report to shareholders

12/14/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Annual Report 2021

Contents

For personal use only

Highlights

The Opyl story - what, why and how

Chairman and CEO's letter to shareholders

A year in review

Opyl leadership

Opyl business structure

Opyl people

Director's Report

Declaration of independence

Statement of profit or loss and other income

Director's declaration

Shareholder information

Corporate directory

Opyl Ltd Engine House

105 Wellington Street

St Kilda Victoria 3182, Australia info@opyl.ai

www.opyl.ai

www.opin.ai

ABN 71 063 144 865

ASX:OPL

5

6

8

10

14

18

19

20

34

36

59

64

68

Share Register: Automic Pty Ltd Level 5,126 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000, Australia +1300 288 664 (within Australia) +61 29698 5414 (outside Australia) hello@automic.com.au

2

For personal use only

Our purpose is to collect consented real-world health " data, to match eligible, motivated patients to clinical trials

  • anywhere in the world, and employ an AI enabled systems approach to design smarter clinical research protocols with a higher probability of success - everybody wins

Michelle Gallaher. CEO, Opyl Ltd.

For personal use only

Our goals

Opyl's core goal is to realise value from completing development and achieving scalable commercialisation of its two clinical trial optimisation platforms Opin and Trialkey, and continue to expand our bespoke social media insights offering for the global biopharma, medtech and health industry.

Establish Opin as a market leader in the

$AUD$4.7bn [3] global clinical trial recruitment

  • solutions market, with demonstrable expertise and 6% market share in the rapidly growing APAC market by 2024 year end [3]

Complete development and full commercialisation of Opyl's two clinical trial optimisation platforms

  • (Opin and Trial Key) by 2024 year end, unlocking scalable service offering and new revenue streams

Transition the focus of all available and existing Opyl internal services resources and outbound business

  • development effort into clinical trial recruitment, revenue growth and partnering to drive the expansion of Opin over coming 12 months

Attract and develop the best talent with expertise and passion to build and maintain a creative, ethical, diverse, ambitious, accountable, and

  • collaborative culture, as well as deliver technical and commercial excellence focused on value and sustainability

Work within and contribute to an informed and

  • ethical global digital health industry ecosystem

Ref: [3] Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market 2nd Edition, 2021-2030. June 2021. Roots Analysis.

4

For personal use only

Highlights

Opin launched May 2021, on time and on budget

Opin establishes a new scalable clinical trial recruitment revenue stream

Revenue up 26% to $1.24m

Operating loss $1.12m cut by 22% year on year

Opyl team expanded by 18% adding BD, data analytics and SEO growth skills

Closing cash balance $2.32m

Trial Key successfully completes proof of concept data trial on COVID vaccine predictions

WFH implemented smoothly

AUD$2.68m SPP and private placement, before costs

Improved cash position

2 new board appointments, strengthening tech scaleup and clinical trials skills

Social Insights offering attracts new global biopharma and medtech clients, exceeding revenue expectations

3 scalable data-centric solutions for the global

Social Insights

health tech market developed in less that three

years, with two generating early revenue

Unmarketable parcel buy back of 373k shares

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Opyl LLtd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 22:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OPYL LIMITED
05:59pOPYL : 2021 Annual Report to shareholders
PU
11/17OPYL : 2021 AGM Presentation 18 November 2021
PU
11/17Opyl Limited Announces Resignation of Marat Basyrov as Non-Executive Director
CI
08/26Opyl Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/02OPYL : Patient Recruitment Platform Signs MOU With Australian Regenerative Medicine Center
MT
07/01Opyl Limited Announces Clinical Trial Recruitment Platform Opin Enters Global Strategic..
CI
05/21OPYL : Introduces Clinical Trial Matching Platform; Shares Up 7%
MT
05/20Opyl Limited Introduces Opin - Match Patients to Clinical Trials
CI
05/04Opyl Limited Appoints Megan Robertson as Non-Executive Director to its Board
CI
04/21OPYL : Raises $1 Million via Share Purchase Plan to Execute Growth Plans
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,77 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
Net income 2021 -1,14 M -0,81 M -0,81 M
Net cash 2021 2,32 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,97 M 4,25 M 4,24 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
EV / Sales 2021 9,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart OPYL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Opyl Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michelle Gallaher Chief Executive Officer
Julian J. Chick Chairman
Marc Angelone Engineering Director
Damon Rasheed Executive Director
Mark Ziirsen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPYL LIMITED-37.14%5
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-1.99%41 029
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-67.90%13 165
OMNICELL, INC.47.90%7 800
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED75.70%4 326
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.64.94%2 323