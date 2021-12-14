Opyl : 2021 Annual Report to shareholders

Share Register: Automic Pty Ltd Level 5,126 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000, Australia +1300 288 664 (within Australia) +61 29698 5414 (outside Australia) hello@automic.com.au
Our purpose is to collect consented real-world health " data, to match eligible, motivated patients to clinical trials
anywhere in the world, and employ an AI enabled systems approach to design smarter clinical research protocols with a higher probability of success - everybody wins
Michelle Gallaher. CEO, Opyl Ltd.
Our goals
Opyl's core goal is to realise value from completing development and achieving scalable commercialisation of its two clinical trial optimisation platforms Opin and Trialkey, and continue to expand our bespoke social media insights offering for the global biopharma, medtech and health industry.
Establish Opin as a market leader in the
$AUD$4.7bn [3] global clinical trial recruitment
solutions market, with demonstrable expertise and 6% market share in the rapidly growing APAC market by 2024 year end [3]
Complete development and full commercialisation of Opyl's two clinical trial optimisation platforms
(Opin and Trial Key) by 2024 year end, unlocking scalable service offering and new revenue streams
Transition the focus of all available and existing Opyl internal services resources and outbound business
development effort into clinical trial recruitment, revenue growth and partnering to drive the expansion of Opin over coming 12 months
Attract and develop the best talent with expertise and passion to build and maintain a creative, ethical, diverse, ambitious, accountable, and
collaborative culture, as well as deliver technical and commercial excellence focused on value and sustainability
Work within and contribute to an informed and
ethical global digital health industry ecosystem
Ref: [3] Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market 2nd Edition, 2021-2030. June 2021. Roots Analysis.
Highlights
Opin launched May 2021, on time and on budget
Opin establishes a new scalable clinical trial recruitment revenue stream
Revenue up 26% to $1.24m
Operating loss $1.12m cut by 22% year on year
Opyl team expanded by 18% adding BD, data analytics and SEO growth skills
Closing cash balance $2.32m
Trial Key successfully completes proof of concept data trial on COVID vaccine predictions
WFH implemented smoothly
AUD$2.68m SPP and private placement, before costs
Improved cash position
2 new board appointments, strengthening tech scaleup and clinical trials skills
Social Insights offering attracts new global biopharma and medtech clients, exceeding revenue expectations
3 scalable data-centric solutions for the global
Social Insights
health tech market developed in less that three
years, with two generating early revenue
Unmarketable parcel buy back of 373k shares
