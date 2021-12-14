Opyl : 2021 Annual Report to shareholders

For personal use only

Our goals

Opyl's core goal is to realise value from completing development and achieving scalable commercialisation of its two clinical trial optimisation platforms Opin and Trialkey, and continue to expand our bespoke social media insights offering for the global biopharma, medtech and health industry.

Establish Opin as a market leader in the

$AUD$4.7bn [3] global clinical trial recruitment

solutions market, with demonstrable expertise and 6% market share in the rapidly growing APAC market by 2024 year end [3]

Complete development and full commercialisation of Opyl's two clinical trial optimisation platforms

(Opin and Trial Key) by 2024 year end, unlocking scalable service offering and new revenue streams

Transition the focus of all available and existing Opyl internal services resources and outbound business

development effort into clinical trial recruitment, revenue growth and partnering to drive the expansion of Opin over coming 12 months

Attract and develop the best talent with expertise and passion to build and maintain a creative, ethical, diverse, ambitious, accountable, and

collaborative culture, as well as deliver technical and commercial excellence focused on value and sustainability

Work within and contribute to an informed and

ethical global digital health industry ecosystem

Ref: [3] Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market 2nd Edition, 2021-2030. June 2021. Roots Analysis.