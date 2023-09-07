ORACLE CORP : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
Today at 06:44 am
Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at USD 150.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07:03:19 2023-09-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|124.73 USD
|+0.32%
|+2.65%
|+52.10%
